The Suffering of Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Is Intolerable: Isn't That Why Hamas Must Dissolve Its Military Wing Immediately?

Dear critical reader, there is no question that the unparalleled suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza is intolerable. That is why the time has now come for the world to demand that Hamas, which is responsible for the Israeli response to the 7 October 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel that resulted in the killing of around 1,195 Israelis and foreign nationals and the seizing of approximately 251 Israeli hostages, must dissolve its military wing immediately and release all the hostages it holds, dead or alive.

When a murderous terrorist organisation dedicated to destroying Israel constructs warrens of underground tunnels beneath civilian spaces and operates from civilian structures above ground to prevent Israel from attacking them, the tragic scenes the world is witnessing in Gaza are the direct result.

On its part, Israel should also consider alternative arrangements for distributing relief to civilians in Gaza, potentially involving international organisations or local entities that can ensure aid reaches those in need safely and efficiently.

The involvement of the Arab League's special forces in handling relief distribution alongside the IDF could be explored, prioritising the well-being of Palestinian civilians caught in the conflict.

Above all, Hamas should consider following the example of Turkey's erstwhile Kurdish terrorist organisation, the PKK, which laid down its arms and ended its guerrilla war against Turkey. Dissolving its armed wing and recognising Israel's right to coexist peacefully with all nations in the Middle East region could be a step towards peace.

The suffering of Palestinian civilians should be acknowledged, and the role of Hamas in this suffering should be examined. One hopes that recent developments in which Israel and Hamas are engaged in complex talks in Qatar to end the Gaza war, with a proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage exchange, will bear fruit. A comprehensive deal would involve:

- Ceasefire Phase: A 60-day pause in hostilities, during which Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies, while Israel would release Palestinian prisoners.

- Negotiation Phase: Intensive talks to discuss ending the war, future governance of Gaza, and returning remaining hostages.

- Permanent Resolution Phase: A potential permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and reconstruction of Gaza.

Incredibly, however, Hamas' armed wing has accused Israel of blocking a deal in talks for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video statement that Hamas "always proposed a comprehensive deal that will return all the hostages at once". That is abominable coming from those at whose doorstep the unimaginable suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza must be placed squarely.

All wars are awful and impact innocent civilians caught in them, unfortunately. In that light, the time has now come for the world to acknowledge that the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza is indeed intolerable - and the key to ending that suffering is for Hamas to dissolve its military wing immediately, as that will remove an existential terrorist threat to Israel emanating from Gaza.

