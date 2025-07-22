The Silent Victory of True Leadership. Healing NPP Leadership.

Leadership is not measured by authority or applause—it is defined by service, clarity, and the courage to rise above emotion and ego. The strongest leaders build bridges through storms, listen before speaking, and act with unwavering purpose. Their greatness isn’t forged in public triumph, but in quiet victories over self-doubt, complacency, and distraction.

Ghana progress demands leaders who do not falter in adversity, boast in triumph, or abandon mission when opposition grows fierce. These leaders do not seek to dominate, but to illuminate. They do not speak to impress, but to ignite change. They give not for recognition, but to leave a legacy.

Nobility Matters in Leadership

Nobility isn’t just about lineage or title—it’s a character built on dignity, sacrifice, and elevated purpose. In leadership, nobility manifests as selflessness in service, integrity under pressure, and grace in victory. A noble leader doesn’t lead for applause but for progress. They resist the urge to exploit power and instead use it to uplift others.

Noble leadership in Ghana means putting national interest above personal gain, listening to the voiceless, and standing firm even when applause fades. It’s refusing to trade values for votes and choosing long-term impact over short-term popularity. When a leader carries themselves with noble conviction, people don’t just follow—they believe.

History remembers rulers who conquered lands, but honors leaders who conquered selfishness. Nobility is the currency of moral authority, and without it, leadership is little more than command. Nobility in leadership isn't inherited; it's cultivated through disciplined character and unwavering values. Noble leaders raise empires of character, not monuments of self.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – Vice President of Ghana

Economic Mismanagement .As head of the Economic Management Team, his role led to the Ghana’s economic downturn—high inflation, currency depreciation, and the return to IMF support.

Project Failures and Delays. Numerous infrastructure projects under his oversight—such as the Takoradi interchange and Accra-Kumasi road expansion—remain incomplete or poorly executed. And he stays aloof.

Inconsistent Leadership. Former aides and analysts describe him as lacking assertiveness and decisiveness, especially during crises. He hardly handles straight forward questions.

Silence on Corruption. Bawumia has never criticized any of the corruption scandals within his administration, including the PDS and COVID-19 expenditure issues and Wontumi road scandal.

Ethnic Tokenism Allegations. His rise to NPP is a symbolic rather than substantive. He is used to attracting the Northern vote but it backlashed.

Kennedy Agyapong – Former MP, Assin Central. His best duty is to unify the party but can’t win election 2028.

Volatile Temperament. Known for emotional outbursts and confrontational rhetoric, which some argue undermines diplomatic leadership.

Lack of Institutional Experience. Despite his business success, he lacks depth knowledge in governance and policy formulation.

Populist Messaging. His appeal often relies on populist slogans rather than structured national plans.

Internal Party Conflicts. His clashes with NPP leadership and accusations of bias have raised concerns about unity and discipline.

Limited Policy Track Record. While philanthropic, he lacks a documented history of national policy implementation or reform.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong – MP, Abetifi and Former Minister

Unclear National Vision. Though praised for party loyalty, he has yet to articulate a comprehensive national development agenda.

Limited Public Engagement. His leadership style is seen as more internal and strategic, with less visibility in national discourse.

Factional Politics. His rise is to help heal the internal NPP divisions, especially amid leadership transitions.

Unproven Executive Leadership. While experienced in security and agriculture, he hasn’t led large-scale national reforms.

Perceived Elitism. He has a polished image with educated ones but not with grassroots voters.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Former Minister of Education

Failure to Reform Education Despite years in office, he failed to shift Ghana’s education system from rote learning to critical thinking.

Overemphasis on Access Over Quality. Free SHS expanded access, but it neglected curriculum depth and teacher support.

Delayed Textbooks and Confused Curricula. His tenure saw delays in educational materials and confusion around new programs like the Common Core.

Political Rebranding Without Accountability. His recent calls for reform are seen as attempts to rebrand, despite having held power during the decline.

Disconnect from Classroom Realities. It is known that his policies lacked practical grounding in the daily struggles of teachers and students.

The lasting mark of leadership is not in monuments or policy—but in lives transformed, hopes rekindled, and unity restored. We are not called to simply witness change—we are here to spark it. Great leaders understand that the future rewards those who press on with integrity, vision, and compassion.

Mr. Acheampong and Mr. Yaw Osei Adutwum can stand tall as the candidates without political or economic stains on their public character. They can begin to draw their national plan with regards to their respective vision. For now they should support whoever will be elected as flagbearer and in 2032, they emerge for flagbearship race. They will be great leaders to lead with conviction, shine with resilience, speak with wisdom and act with the heart.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong – From Strategist to Statesman

Articulate a Clear National Vision. He must publicly unveil a comprehensive development blueprint—one that integrates his “Development in Freedom” policy with measurable goals across education, economy, and governance2. This vision should reflect constitutional values and resonate with everyday Ghanaians.

Expand Public Engagement. Bryan should increase visibility through town halls, media interviews, and policy forums. By translating his strategic ideas into relatable language and stories, he can bridge the gap between elite perception and grassroots trust.

Unify Party Factions. To counter factional politics, he must position himself as a consensus-builder—championing internal reforms that promote inclusivity and transparency, as seen in his support for constitutional amendments within the NPP.

Demonstrate Executive Capability. Bryan can lead pilot reforms in agriculture, cybersecurity, or youth employment—showcasing his ability to manage national-scale initiatives. Partnering with CSOs and think tanks will add credibility to his leadership model.

Humanize His Image. By engaging rural communities, supporting local entrepreneurs, and sharing personal stories of service, he can soften perceptions of elitism and build emotional connection with voters.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – From Educator to Reform Champion

Reframe Education Legacy with Results. He should present data-driven outcomes from his tenure—such as STEM school expansion, improved WAEC scores, and teacher training programs—to counter claims of failed reform.

Balance Access with Quality. Adutwum must propose a second-phase Free SHS strategy focused on curriculum depth, teacher support, and critical thinking. This shows evolution, not repetition, of his earlier policies.

Resolve Curriculum Confusion. He can lead a national education audit to streamline textbook delivery and curriculum clarity. He did well in education but more confusion with the teaching curriculum. Collaborating with educators and unions will restore confidence in his leadership.

Own Past and Lead Forward. Rather than rebranding, he should acknowledge past challenges and offer bold, future-focused solutions—such as digital learning expansion, vocational innovation, and equity in rural education.

Reconnect with Classroom Realities. Adutwum should spend time in schools-Universities, colleges of education and nursing schools listen to teachers, and co-create reforms with students and parents. This grassroots immersion will rebuild trust and ground his policies in lived experience.

If these two men prepare, the future will be bright for NPP. Both men have the credentials and potential—but to lead Ghana’s next chapter, they must evolve from technocrats into transformational leaders. Vision, humility and proximity to the people will define their success.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans military, education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.