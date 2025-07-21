Tarkwa Bremang Assembly Member arrested over illegal mining and road diversion

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested the Assembly Member for Tarkwa Bremang Electoral Area, Isaac Duku, also known as Agoogi, for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities and unlawfully diverting a public road onto his private land.

According to a police statement, the arrest was made on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Dortaso near Tarkwa, following a complaint lodged by concerned residents five days earlier.

The residents reported to the Bawdie Police Station on July 14 that the suspect had diverted a key community access road without any form of authorisation and was conducting illegal mining operations on the rerouted section.

Police investigations established that the diverted road passed directly through Mr. Duku’s private property, where he was actively engaged in unauthorized mining activities believed to be endangering both public infrastructure and the environment.

The suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with investigations. Authorities say further action will be taken once the investigations are concluded.

This incident adds to growing concerns about the involvement of some local officials in illegal mining, commonly known as 'galamsey', which continues to cause environmental degradation and disrupt public infrastructure across various parts of the country.

The police have reiterated their commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favour and have called on the public to continue reporting such illegal activities to help protect Ghana’s natural resources and uphold the rule of law.