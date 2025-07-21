Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

Three suspected armed robbers have been shot and killed following a dramatic exchange of gunfire with police officers at the Tema Industrial Area on Sunday, July 21, 2025.

The Tema Regional Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that the confrontation occurred after officers responded to an emergency call reporting a robbery in progress at a warehouse.

According to the police, about ten armed men had broken into the facility, prompting an immediate dispatch of a patrol team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered the suspects, which led to a fierce gunfight. Three of the suspects were shot during the encounter and were later pronounced dead. The remaining robbers, some of whom are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, managed to flee the area under the cover of darkness.

During the operation, police retrieved weapons and ammunition left behind by the fleeing suspects. These included a Bruni mod foreign pistol, a locally manufactured double-barrelled pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition, and eleven live BB cartridges.

The bodies of the deceased suspects have been transported to the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra for preservation, identification, and autopsy, as investigations continue.

The police are currently pursuing leads to apprehend the rest of the gang. Authorities say the operation was made possible through the swift and coordinated response of the Kpone District Police, whom they have commended for their professionalism.

The Ghana Police Service has called on the public to volunteer any information that may assist in tracking down the fugitives.