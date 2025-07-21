ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Jul 2025 Crime & Punishment

Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

  Mon, 21 Jul 2025
Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

Three suspected armed robbers have been shot and killed following a dramatic exchange of gunfire with police officers at the Tema Industrial Area on Sunday, July 21, 2025.

The Tema Regional Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that the confrontation occurred after officers responded to an emergency call reporting a robbery in progress at a warehouse.

According to the police, about ten armed men had broken into the facility, prompting an immediate dispatch of a patrol team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered the suspects, which led to a fierce gunfight. Three of the suspects were shot during the encounter and were later pronounced dead. The remaining robbers, some of whom are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, managed to flee the area under the cover of darkness.

During the operation, police retrieved weapons and ammunition left behind by the fleeing suspects. These included a Bruni mod foreign pistol, a locally manufactured double-barrelled pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition, and eleven live BB cartridges.

The bodies of the deceased suspects have been transported to the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra for preservation, identification, and autopsy, as investigations continue.

The police are currently pursuing leads to apprehend the rest of the gang. Authorities say the operation was made possible through the swift and coordinated response of the Kpone District Police, whom they have commended for their professionalism.

The Ghana Police Service has called on the public to volunteer any information that may assist in tracking down the fugitives.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

1 hour ago

Tarkwa Bremang Assembly Member arrested over illegal mining and road diversion Tarkwa Bremang Assembly Member arrested over illegal mining and road diversion

3 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom-Otchere Political parties are voted out after 8 years largely due to internal disputes —...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah NPP will now take a more assertive role in setting policy for its governments — ...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu National Cathedral: ‘Ghanaians will not give NPP another opportunity to dig more...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu OSP should invite Akufo-Addo for questioning on the National Cathedral — Solomon...

6 hours ago

Leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu I’ve never sold cassettes in my life before as Hassan Ayariga claims — Igbo Lead...

6 hours ago

Hassan Ayariga’s human trafficking allegations against me false, defamatory — Igbo Leader Hassan Ayariga’s human trafficking allegations against me false, defamatory — Ig...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line