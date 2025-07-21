ModernGhana logo
Childhood fan Mbeumo joins Man Utd re-build

By AFP
Sports News
MON, 21 JUL 2025
Bryan Mbeumo came through Troyes' academy before joining Brentford in 2019.

Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo said he "grew up wearing" the Manchester United shirt on Monday after joining the club from Brentford on a deal until 2030, with an option for a further year.

Mbeumo, 25, will reportedly cost the 20-time Premier League champions an initial £65 million ($87 million) having scored 20 goals in 38 league games last season for the Bees.

Tottenham, now managed by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, were also chasing the France-born attacker before United's improved offer sealed the move.

United's third bid, worth an initial £65m with £6m in add-ons, was accepted last week.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams," Mbeumo said in a United statement.

"The team whose shirt I wore growing up.

"This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies," he added.

United coach Ruben Amorim has signed two other players during this summer in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last season's catastrophic display.

They lost to Tottenham in the Europa League final and a 15th-place finish in the top flight was their lowest since 1973-74.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon have also moved to Old Trafford.

'Primary target'

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled as Amorim's main strikers last term.

"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday," Mbeumo said.

"I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

Mbeumo blossomed in six years at Brentford, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists in 242 appearances in all competitions following his move from French club Troyes in 2019.

He helped the Bees win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and was instrumental in their impressive 10th-place finish in 2024-25.

"We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour," the Red Devils' director of football Jason Wilcox said.

"The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead," he added.

United start their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday by facing West Ham before their opening game of the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

