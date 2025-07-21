Labour Minister champions Ghana-German pact to equip youth with construction skills

Ghana’s push for stronger vocational training in construction took a major leap as Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (MP), led the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dominion Leaders Foundation (DLF), Germany’s BFW, and RETOG.

Held at the Ministry’s conference room, the event formalized a partnership aimed at equipping Ghanaian youth with market-relevant, hands-on skills. The initiative is a key step toward the upcoming 4th Ghana-German Construction Day (GGCD 2025).

“This is more than an agreement, it’s a shared commitment to empowering young people with practical skills that create real jobs,” Dr. Pelpuo said.

A highlight of the partnership is the launch of the R.O.C.E.T initiative (Recruiting of Clever Enthusiastic Teamplayers), which focuses on career guidance, Ghanaian-German apprenticeships, and modern, industry-driven training.

Dr. Pelpuo pledged full ministerial support and collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment to ensure lasting impact, noting, “Skills must translate into livelihoods. This partnership helps us get there.”

Chief Director of the Ministry, lawyer Hamidu Adakurugu, opened the event with a call for unity and purpose, while DLF CEO Martha Anang affirmed the partners’ shared vision for job creation and skills transformation.

“This is how we build a future-ready workforce, through partnerships grounded in purpose, innovation, and trust,” the Minister concluded.