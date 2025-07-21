Defence Minister orders probe into missing military ammunition transferred to National Security

Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has directed the National Security Secretariat to investigate the mysterious transfer and disappearance of a large cache of military ammunition that was handed over to the Secretariat in 2024.

Addressing the public during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 21, Dr. Boamah expressed alarm over the lack of transparency surrounding the transfer, especially considering that the recipient institution does not operate a combat force.

“We have kept our nation safe and stable notwithstanding the irregular transfer of thousands of rounds of military ammunition in 2024 from the Ghana Armed Forces to the National Security outfit,” he said.

He revealed that the ammunition, which was handed over to the Secretariat last year, has yet to be properly accounted for—raising serious national security concerns.

“The reality is that to date, those ammunitions have not been accounted for. How the Ghana Armed Forces could transfer ammunition to the National Security that doesn’t have a fighting force in 2024 is a question that has to be answered,” Dr. Boamah stated.

He clarified that since the Ghana Armed Forces fulfilled its part by handing over the supplies, it is now up to the National Security Secretariat to explain what happened.

“The Ghana Armed Forces has passed it on to the National Security Secretariat to investigate since they were the recipient,” he added.

The Minister's remarks have triggered public demands for full disclosure and accountability, as the nation grapples with broader security concerns and the need for institutional integrity within the defence and intelligence sectors.