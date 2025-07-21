ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere

MON, 21 JUL 2025

Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom-Otchere has suggested that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could have won the 2024 general elections if he had been eligible to contest.

Adom-Otchere, who has closely followed Ghanaian politics for decades, is set to release a new book on the 2024 elections and related political trends in the Fourth Republic.

One key focus of his research seeks to test the widely held belief that Ghanaians naturally change governments every eight years, a pattern observed since 1992.

According to him, the eight-year cycle is not a deliberate decision by voters to switch parties but often the result of internal disunity within ruling parties after selecting new presidential candidates.

“I’ve been saying to people, as we’re researching for the next book, that people say Ghana votes eight years, eight years. That may be true on the record. But it’s not just because Ghanaians want to change a political party in eight years,” he said on the ‘Talk No Dey Cook Rice’ podcast.

He explained that in two-term presidential systems, incumbent presidents benefit from alignment with state actors such as the police and military, who are motivated to support the sitting government to maintain their positions.

This, the veteran journalist argued, makes it harder for opposition parties to win.

“So the question then is, if Jerry John Rawlings had run in the 2000 election, could he have won? Our difficult answer is yes. He may have won because he would be running with the state,” Adom-Otchere stated.

“And then you ask the question, if Nana Akufo-Addo had run in the 2024 elections, could he have won? I dare to say he could have won, because he’d be running with the state,” he added.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

