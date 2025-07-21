NPP will now take a more assertive role in setting policy for its governments — Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi and a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) constitutional amendments committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the party will now play a more central role in shaping policy for its governments.

According to him, the NPP will take a stronger position in ensuring that policy propositions reflect the party’s philosophy and are strictly adhered to by elected officials.

These changes, approved at the party’s National Delegates Conference held on Sunday, July 21, are aimed at strengthening the NPP’s effectiveness in communicating, mobilising, and providing feedback to government, he explained.

“The party is now going to take a stronger position in policies for governance. We will not be leaving it to whoever is elected as a Member of Parliament or as President. The party, based on its philosophy, will lay down some policy propositions and then whoever wins, you are required to follow those policy propositions,” he said on Accra-based ABC News.

Oppong Nkrumah also disclosed that the party will implement major reforms, including a 40% expansion of the delegate base, to enhance representation from the polling station level to the national level as it moves towards a one-man-one-vote system.

The NPP has further reinforced its governance and disciplinary structures to curb indiscipline and improve operational efficiency within the party.

“One was about expanding the delegate base, or the Electoral College, and that starts from polling station to electoral area to constituency to regional to national, and even to other officers of the party. We’ve expanded by about 40% even as we move towards one man one vote.

“The second is that we have tried to improve the system for governance and discipline. We’ve strengthened the structures for better governance and discipline within the party to avoid instances of indiscipline and people taking the law into their own hands. We’ve also done amendments to improve the operations of the party,” he said.