National Cathedral: ‘Ghanaians will not give NPP another opportunity to dig more holes’ — Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has asserted that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not deserve another chance at governance.

Specifically on the controversial National Cathedral project, Owusu stated that Ghanaians will not give the party another chance to worsen the country’s economic woes.

“We have used $97 million to sink a hole. Is it not pathetic? And this is a party telling you to give them another opportunity so they can further dig holes. That will not happen,” Owusu stated, adding, “People must be lined up and prosecuted based on what I’ve read in the management letters alone, even without a forensic audit.”

Mr. Owusu criticised the handling of the $97 million project, which has stalled since 2023, describing it as “pathetic” and “a monumental failure.”

He accused the Akufo-Addo administration of reckless spending and poor accountability, noting that the project has become a symbol of governance failure.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day show on Saturday, July 21, Owusu called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to invite former President Akufo-Addo for questioning, just as former President Mahama was invited during the Airbus scandal.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor at one point invited former President John Mahama and questioned him. This is an opportunity for this administration to also question Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

“They started making payments even before signing agreements, and when the Secretariat was asked, they said it was the President who engaged them. So go and find out from him.”

The politician further dismissed claims that the National Cathedral would bring international recognition and economic benefits, arguing that it has instead left the country with massive financial losses.