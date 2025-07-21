ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Cathedral: ‘Ghanaians will not give NPP another opportunity to dig more holes’ — Solomon Owusu

NPP A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu
MON, 21 JUL 2025
A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has asserted that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not deserve another chance at governance.

Specifically on the controversial National Cathedral project, Owusu stated that Ghanaians will not give the party another chance to worsen the country’s economic woes.

“We have used $97 million to sink a hole. Is it not pathetic? And this is a party telling you to give them another opportunity so they can further dig holes. That will not happen,” Owusu stated, adding, “People must be lined up and prosecuted based on what I’ve read in the management letters alone, even without a forensic audit.”

Mr. Owusu criticised the handling of the $97 million project, which has stalled since 2023, describing it as “pathetic” and “a monumental failure.”

He accused the Akufo-Addo administration of reckless spending and poor accountability, noting that the project has become a symbol of governance failure.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day show on Saturday, July 21, Owusu called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to invite former President Akufo-Addo for questioning, just as former President Mahama was invited during the Airbus scandal.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor at one point invited former President John Mahama and questioned him. This is an opportunity for this administration to also question Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

“They started making payments even before signing agreements, and when the Secretariat was asked, they said it was the President who engaged them. So go and find out from him.”

The politician further dismissed claims that the National Cathedral would bring international recognition and economic benefits, arguing that it has instead left the country with massive financial losses.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

30 minutes ago

Tarkwa Bremang Assembly Member arrested over illegal mining and road diversion Tarkwa Bremang Assembly Member arrested over illegal mining and road diversion

2 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom-Otchere Political parties are voted out after 8 years largely due to internal disputes —...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah NPP will now take a more assertive role in setting policy for its governments — ...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu National Cathedral: ‘Ghanaians will not give NPP another opportunity to dig more...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu OSP should invite Akufo-Addo for questioning on the National Cathedral — Solomon...

5 hours ago

Leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu I’ve never sold cassettes in my life before as Hassan Ayariga claims — Igbo Lead...

5 hours ago

Hassan Ayariga’s human trafficking allegations against me false, defamatory — Igbo Leader Hassan Ayariga’s human trafficking allegations against me false, defamatory — Ig...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line