OSP should invite Akufo-Addo for questioning on the National Cathedral — Solomon Owusu

MON, 21 JUL 2025
A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to invite former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for questioning over the National Cathedral project.

The project has come under heavy criticism after an update from the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, revealed that it has so far cost Ghana a staggering $97 million.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the amount includes total payments, commitments, and outstanding liabilities owed to the contractor, despite the project stalling since 2023.

The President’s Spokesperson made these disclosures at a press briefing at the Jubilee House on Friday, July 18.

Reacting to the revelations on TV3’s Key Points show on Saturday, July 19, Owusu argued that former President Akufo-Addo must face the same level of scrutiny as former President John Mahama did during investigations into the Airbus scandal.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor at one point invited former President John Mahama and questioned him. This is an opportunity for this administration to also question Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Owusu further criticised calls to continue with the National Cathedral project, warning that it could become a costly lesson in governance failure.

“I totally disagree with anybody that will say we should go ahead with this cathedral business. In fact, otherwise, in the next 10 years, if my candidate was in power, what we would have done was to put up a very big billboard by the site and write, ‘How not to govern a country,’” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

