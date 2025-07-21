I’ve never sold cassettes in my life before as Hassan Ayariga claims — Igbo Leader

The Leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has dismissed allegations by former presidential aspirant and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga that he once sold cassettes in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere, Ayariga alleged that Ihenetu is involved in human trafficking.

He further claimed, without evidence, that Ihenetu previously sold cassettes before moving into “sponsoring prostitutes” and taking commissions from their income.

However, Ihenetu described the claims as untrue and misleading, insisting he has never engaged in such a trade since arriving in the country decades ago.

The businessman, who has recently come under public scrutiny over controversial plans to establish a kingdom in Ghana, recounted his humble beginnings and journey to success while speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues show.

“I’ve never sold cassette in my life before,” he said, explaining, “While coming to Ghana, I came with goods. Every Igbo when you’re a trader, we sell land to put money into business in our villages so you can start your life. We are people of patience. You can start selling pure water, from pure water you migrate to bottled water. From bottled water, you can divert to other businesses.”

The Igbo Leader further explained that he first arrived in Ghana in 1995 with items such as calculators, belts, and car parts, which he traded gradually while building a strong business foundation.

He noted that over time, his persistence paid off as he expanded into other ventures with the help of his Ghanaian wife of 28 years who has supported his efforts to grow their family business.