WillingWay CEO urges gov't to intensify fight against drug abuse

Mrs. Lydia Abena Manu Adofo, Chief Executive Officer of the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre, has called on the Government of Ghana to ramp up efforts in tackling the escalating problem of illicit drug abuse across the country.

She made the appeal during the 2nd edition of the Ashanti Business Merit Awards (ABMA) and Conference Night, held at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

Addressing dignitaries and business leaders at the event, Mrs. Manu Adofo highlighted the growing threat of drug abuse, especially among Ghana’s youth, and its damaging impact on the country’s human capital development.

She stressed the urgent need for government to adopt a more aggressive and comprehensive approach, including tighter enforcement of existing laws, widespread community education, and the expansion of rehabilitation facilities.

Drawing from her experience at the helm of the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre, she said the institution has provided critical support for individuals battling substance abuse, helping many reintegrate into society as productive citizens. However, she warned that the surge in addiction cases points to the need for a far stronger, nationwide response.

“The fight against illicit drugs cannot be won by rehabilitation centres alone. We need stronger partnerships with government agencies, local authorities, schools, and families to tackle this issue from its roots,” she said.

Mrs. Manu Adofo further appealed to private sector players to support prevention and recovery initiatives, arguing that drug abuse is not only a health crisis but also a national security and economic threat. She noted that the Ashanti Region, like other parts of the country, is witnessing a worrying increase in drug-related crimes, with profound consequences for social stability and development.

She called for a coordinated, multi-sectoral strategy that addresses both the supply and demand for illicit substances, while also tackling the social and economic vulnerabilities that fuel drug use.

In her remarks, Mrs. Manu Adofo praised her staff and collaborators for their unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and professional care to recovering addicts, despite the many challenges faced by treatment centres. She urged the government to provide greater financial support for such facilities, including increased budgetary allocations to enhance access and improve services.

At the awards ceremony, the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre was honoured for its outstanding social impact, particularly in the area of mental health and addiction recovery. The Ashanti Business Merit Awards celebrates individuals and organisations contributing meaningfully to the region’s development and resilience.

For Mrs Manu Adofo and her team, the recognition was not just a moment of celebration but a renewed call to action. She reaffirmed her centre’s commitment to fighting drug addiction and appealed to all Ghanaians to join in the effort to build a healthier, more productive nation.

“We must all rise to the occasion—together, we can win this fight,” she declared.