Iran confirms talks on nuclear programme with European powers

Iran, Britain, France and Germany will hold talks about Iran's nuclear programme in Istanbul on Friday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

"The meeting will take place at the deputy foreign minister level," Esmaeil Baghaei told Iranian state media.

The announcement comes less than a week after French diplomats added their weight to European efforts to convince Iranian authorities to clarify their future plans on nuclear power.

Last Thursday, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany – the E3 nations – as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, held their first call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi since Israel and the United States attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Araghchi was told Europe would reactivate UN sanctions if Tehran did not make progress on a deal by the end of August.

Following the withdrawal of the US in 2018, the E3, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear agreement reached with Iran that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Macron urges calm as Iran halts nuclear cooperation amid IAEA row

Threat to restore UN sanctions

The E3 have said they would restore UN sanctions on Tehran via the "snapback mechanism" by the end of August if nuclear talks that were underway between Iran and the US before the Israel-Iran war do not resume or fail to produce concrete results.

"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly, and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they lack absolutely [any] moral and legal ground," Araqchi said.

Before the Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Tehran and Washington held five rounds of talks mediated by Oman.

But the negotiations faced major stumbling blocks such as the uranium enrichment programme in Iran, which Western powers want to bring down to zero to minimise any risk of the scientific data being used to produce nuclear weapons.

Since the end of the hostilities between Israel and Iran on 24 June, both Iran and the US have signalled that they are willing to return to the negotiating able.

However, a sticking point remains. Tehran says it will not renounce its right to the peaceful use of nuclear power.

The American administration is opposed to Iran possessing the means to build a nuclear bomb.