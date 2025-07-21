Hassan Ayariga’s human trafficking allegations against me false, defamatory — Igbo Leader

The Leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has refuted allegations of human trafficking levelled against him by former presidential aspirant and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga.

Ayariga has in recent days launched attacks on the Igbo leader, who has come under criticism over abandoned plans to establish a kingdom in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere, Ayariga alleged that Ihenetu is involved in human trafficking.

He further claimed, without evidence, that Ihenetu previously sold cassettes before moving into “sponsoring prostitutes” and taking commissions from their income.

But reacting to the claims on TV3’s New Day show on Monday, July 21, Ihenetu described them as false and defamatory, insisting Ayariga must provide evidence to support his accusations.

“He has to prove it. You can’t accuse somebody of what is not right. That is defamation of character. For him to even say he ordered national security to arrest me—he ordered them as who? As my friend? As the president of this great nation? Or as a judge? That is a very wrong statement,” he said.

Ihenetu added, “Where on earth are the evidences he has about me? He should bring the evidence to prove that I am into human trafficking. That statement has too much alarm in it, and it’s wrong. I leave him to God.”

He also clarified that he operates legitimate businesses, including mother care services, and has never sold cassettes or engaged in any form of human trafficking as Ayariga alleged.