NDPC calls for Global Productivity Revolution at UN forum

The Chairman of National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, has called for a global productivity revolution to secure long-term development, saying that greater funding will not close the gap between rich and poor countries.

He said this during his speech at the 2025 UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, where he discussed Ghana's efforts in tax reform to achieve fairness and inclusivity, emphasising the need for policies that do not burden the poor.

Dr. Thompson announced Ghana’s new $1 billion Innovation Hub, designed to advance education, health, and human resource development, putting innovation at the center of the country's prosperity.

“Beyond financing and innovation, we must address the often-overlooked global productivity gap, especially between wealthy and less-resourced nations. More money alone won’t guarantee development. We need deliberate action to boost productivity,” he added.

He also announced a national partnership to drive productivity across public and private sectors, offering to share Ghana’s strategies with the international community.