Re: Afenyo-Markin’s speech: A desperate rebrand of a broken tribal party

I have read with dismay an article written by one Moses Deyegbe Kuvoame, a self-acclaimed PhD holder.

Ordinarily, I would not have responded to the insipid diatribe contained in that article but for the fact that, it contains blatant falsehood laced with mish-mash of anecdote, I deem it logically expedient to respond to same by laying the facts for the jury out there to make their own independent judgement.

It is important to underscore that, at the recent NPP National delegate conference held on the 19th Day of July,2025 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, The Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin delivered one of the most powerful speeches which resonated well with the Party's grass-roots during the conference. The NDC's headache necessitating these sponsored attacks on the Minority Leader through tribal bigots.

The statement was not only a message to inspire but rather, a message which took the opportunity of the event to highlight some of the gainful achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo'a administration despite the nuclear melt down of the world's economy as a result of the ravaging effects of the Covid 19 pandemic as well as the Russian unkraine war.

The writer claims that the powerful speech is only a desperate attempt to rebrand a broken tribal party. He also claims that the NPP has never given a non-Akan an opportunity to be part of any critical decision making of the party. He further makes the assertion that NPP has ruled Ghana the most and for that matter , the touting of achievement in terms of road infrastructure and others by the Minority Leader are neither here nor there.

One thing the writer failed to appreciate is the fact that, unlike the NDC which has never given a Muslim an opportunity to lead its party, the NPP in 2024 general elections presented a Muslim as a candidate to lead the party.

In fact, the record will show that, not only did the party present a Muslim but rather a non Akan to lead the party contrary to his alcoholic induced claim as contained in the write up.

The record will also show that, despite the NDC's loquacious boasting of having the numbers in Ashanti Region, they have never presented any Ashanti as a leader of their party.

So clearly, his attempt to label the party as a tribal broken party is further exposed by the fact which is a matter of public knowledge.

It is beggars belief that, some one who claims to have been a PhD holder should have known these facts as highlighted supra which completely drowns his self destructive claim about NPP being a tribal party.

The writer also claims that, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, in government as majority leader shielded government appointees from accountability especially his alleged defensive position on the Covid19 expenditures.

It must be understood that, as a Majority Leader, his opposition to the subject matter which was tabled on the house floor by the NDC stemmed from the fact that, at the time the NDC called for a bi-partisan probe by a special committee in parliament, the Ghana Audit Service which has the mandate to audit all public expenditures under Article 187 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana was still in existence. As a majority leader, he held the view that, that particular motion was an attempt to usurp the powers and mandate of the Audit Service .

The record will show that, the Majority Leader, Hon.Mahama Ayariga has taken a similar opposition in recent times when the Minority Leader sponsored a private member motion calling for a bipartisan probe into the recent mass termination of appointments by the NDC government.

The writer also claims that, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo- Markin, has been too partisan in parliament and an obstructionist. What the writer has failed to recognise is the fact that, there is an inherent falsity in his claim in the sense that, when Mr..Mahama nominated his first batch of ministers, the standing order(s) of parliament which allows the invitation of memos from the public on nominees were waived to allow the government the opportunity to get his ministers in place to avoid delays.

This waiver was granted with the support of the current Minority Leader who is being accused as an obstructionist by the writer who appears to have lost his sense of objectivity and conscience.

It must further be noted that, during the last sitting of the 8th Parliament, the National Democratic Congress then in opposition, never allowed the current minority leader to even lay an appointment committee's report on the house floor..

In fact, the current Road Minister is on record to have threatened chaos in the house when Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, then majority leader went to the dispatch box to inform the house about businesses in an ensuing week.

It must also be understood that, the failure(s) of the NDC which the Minority Leader spoke about during the delegates Conference are matters of public knowledge..

Isn't it an impregnable fact that, in less than eight months in government, galamsey which reached its apogee with an accelerated ascendancy?

Isn't it a fact that, as it stands now, the NDC has not been able to roll out "nkokor nketinketi" policy as well as the 24hr economy campaign?

Isn't it also a fact that there has been a series of media trials of former appointees of the Akufo-Addo government which can best be described as political persecution and nothing else?

The NPP is not a broken party as he claims. The writer has failed to appreciate the fact that, in 2016 when the NDC lost the election in that humongous and bizarre defeat, they went through similar storms he is talking about today..

Dawda Eric

21St.July 2025