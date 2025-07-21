African Court mourns demise of former Judge

The late Justice George W. Kanyeihamba

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights mourns with the family and the government of Uganda for the death of Justice George W. Kanyeihamba, former Judge of the African Court, who passed away on July 14, 2025.

Justice Kanyeihamba, a Ugandan national, was appointed Judge of the African Court by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in June 2006 for a two-year term.

In a statement made available to the Modern Ghana News in Accra through the African Court Communication Department, the African Court President, Dr. Justice Modibo Sacko, in his condolence message to the bereaved family, the government, and the people of Uganda, indicated that Justice Kanyeihamba’s passing was a great loss for the African human rights family, and he would be greatly missed.

The African Court President said a book of condolence has been opened at the Registry of the Court for members and staff of the Court, as well as the general public, to express their condolences for the passing of Justice Kanyeihamba.

The statement noted that in addition to his service at the African Continental Court, Justice Kanyeihamba had a long and illustrious career as a judge, an author, and an academic.

According to the statement, he served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Uganda from 1997 to 2009, held ministerial and parliamentary positions in the Ugandan government, and was chancellor of Kampala International University.

The African Court remembers with great respect Justice Kanyeihamba’s steadfast dedication to the advancement of justice and his enduring commitment to the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.