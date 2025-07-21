ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Jul 2025 General News

African Court mourns demise of former Judge

By Francis Ameyibor
The late Justice George W. KanyeihambaThe late Justice George W. Kanyeihamba

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights mourns with the family and the government of Uganda for the death of Justice George W. Kanyeihamba, former Judge of the African Court, who passed away on July 14, 2025.

Justice Kanyeihamba, a Ugandan national, was appointed Judge of the African Court by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in June 2006 for a two-year term.

In a statement made available to the Modern Ghana News in Accra through the African Court Communication Department, the African Court President, Dr. Justice Modibo Sacko, in his condolence message to the bereaved family, the government, and the people of Uganda, indicated that Justice Kanyeihamba’s passing was a great loss for the African human rights family, and he would be greatly missed.

The African Court President said a book of condolence has been opened at the Registry of the Court for members and staff of the Court, as well as the general public, to express their condolences for the passing of Justice Kanyeihamba.

The statement noted that in addition to his service at the African Continental Court, Justice Kanyeihamba had a long and illustrious career as a judge, an author, and an academic.

According to the statement, he served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Uganda from 1997 to 2009, held ministerial and parliamentary positions in the Ugandan government, and was chancellor of Kampala International University.

The African Court remembers with great respect Justice Kanyeihamba’s steadfast dedication to the advancement of justice and his enduring commitment to the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Acting Chief Justice of Ghana, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie A lawyer stole mobile phone in court – Acting CJ raises unethical concern

15 minutes ago

Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah Defence Minister orders probe into missing military ammunition transferred to Na...

41 minutes ago

A/R: GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese Water Treatment Plant A/R: GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese Water Treatment Plant

47 minutes ago

A/R: NDC Chairman clashes with Assembly Members over Kwadaso Onion traders return A/R: NDC Chairman clashes with Assembly Members over Kwadaso Onion traders' retu...

1 hour ago

GNFS saves day-old baby dumped in public latrine at Obuasi GNFS saves day-old baby dumped in public latrine at Obuasi

1 hour ago

Bekwai Dominase: Two arrested for brutal attack on herbal doctor mistaken for thief Bekwai Dominase: Two arrested for brutal attack on herbal doctor mistaken for th...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Ntonso Residents protest Chinese quarry blasting causing property damage Ashanti Region: Ntonso Residents protest Chinese quarry blasting causing propert...

2 hours ago

Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone Three armed robbers killed in gun battle with Tema Police at Kpone

4 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom-Otchere Political parties are voted out after 8 years largely due to internal disputes —...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere Akufo-Addo could’ve won 2024 elections if he had contested again — Adom-Otchere

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line