African Court schooled staff on professional ethics and etiquette

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has rolled out professional ethics and workplace etiquette training for its staff as part of the ongoing commitment to foster a professional, respectful, and inclusive institutional culture.

Lady Justice Tujilane Rose Chizumila, Judge of the African Court, facilitated, adopted a dynamic and interactive session-teaching methodology to impact the participants, which included staff, fellows, and interns from various departments.

The engagement also aimed at strengthening a conducive workplace environment, the training manual made available to the Modern Ghana News in Accra stated.

Lady Justice Chizumila highlighted the importance of ethical behaviour in the workplace, respectful language and communication across cultures and languages, professional email etiquette, and the role of courtesy in teamwork and collaboration.

She underscored the relevance of the training, noting that the daily interactions within a multilingual, multicultural, and multiracial work environment, which characterise the Court, are crucial to its overall effectiveness.

“We come from many cultures, but it is professionalism, through respectful language, mindful behaviour, and ethical choices, that allows us to work as one court. In such a diverse institution, everyday courtesies are not small things; they are the foundation of our shared success,” she said.

Dr. Robert Eno, African Court Registrar, encouraged staff to take the training seriously, stating that “upholding the highest standards of ethics and etiquette is not optional; rather, it is essential to how we serve, interact, and represent the Court both internally and externally.”

He said the training aligns with the African Court’s strategic objective of promoting institutional excellence through strengthened capacity building.

The programme also included group work and scenario-based discussions, giving participants an opportunity to reflect on their experiences and identify practical approaches for upholding professionalism and mutual respect in the workplace.

The African Court is an organ of the African Union established by African Union member states to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

The African Court complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

It is composed of eleven judges, nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. It meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extraordinary sessions.