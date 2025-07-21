Zoomlion deploys state-of-the-art waste management trucks nationwide

The Jospong Group of Companies, through its subsidiary Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has deployed an initial 100 out of 200 new state-of-the-art waste management trucks nationwide to transform Ghana’s waste management system and help push the government’s green revolution.

The trucks are equipped with modern features to handle waste collection under varying conditions, ensuring faster and more reliable waste collection, extended coverage to previously underserved communities, increased readiness to respond to emergencies, and high-demand periods.

The initiative aims to boost Ghana’s waste management infrastructure, promoting cleaner and healthier communities across all 16 regions, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, told the Modern Ghana News Network in an interview.

He explained that the nationwide deployment “will significantly boost Ghana’s waste management infrastructure, paving the way for cleaner and healthier communities.”

Dr. Agyepong noted that the remaining 100 trucks expected to arrive later in the year will also be deployed immediately.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies noted that as the company expands to other African countries, it has also intensified its operations in the country as part of the general initiative to change the narratives of Ghana’s waste management through innovation.

He explained that the Jospong Group of Companies, through Zoomlion Ghana Limited, is dedicated to forging enduring partnerships with various stakeholders, including private sector clients, industries, ministries, government departments and agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) or local authorities, as well as the communities within its reach.

Dr. Agyepong said, “This commitment extends even to our industry counterparts, whom we view as collaborative partners rather than competitors.”

He stressed that as a leader in waste management, the Jospong Group is providing innovative solutions to create a healthy environment for all and emphasised that waste management is a critical component of economic development.

He said the Jospong Group’s efforts are aimed at promoting sustainable development and environmental protection, stressing that waste management is not only about providing an essential service but also about contributing to the transformation of Ghana's economy.

Meanwhile, at the official launch of the new fleet for the Eastern Region, Mr. Emil Amoah, the General Manager of 360 Waste Limited, a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, explained that the initiative forms part of the company’s strategic investment in modern equipment and improved service delivery.

He said the fleet expansion is a reflection of the company’s deep commitment to environmental protection, public health, and sustainable urban development.

Mr. Amoah stressed that the goal is not just to collect waste but to provide timely, reliable, and community-focused sanitation services across the country.

He said each region is receiving a share of the fleet, allowing local teams to strengthen waste management activities in their jurisdictions.

“It forms part of the broader initiative to reduce sanitation-related health risks, improve the overall cleanliness of towns and cities, and ensure equitable access to quality waste collection services,” he said.

He said, “Zoomlion will continue to work closely with MMDAs to align local needs with national sanitation goals. We believe that strong partnerships are crucial to achieving lasting change in Ghana’s environmental health landscape.

“Our collaboration with local authorities is grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision of providing exceptional service delivery to all Ghanaians.

Mr. Amoah added that the deployment also reinforces Zoomlion’s commitment to sustainability as it remains focused on environmentally responsible practices, economically viable operations, and long-term social impact.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Ms. Rita Akosua Awatey, described the deployment as a timely intervention to improve waste management in the region in particular and the nation as a whole, especially as Ghana continues to battle urbanisation-related challenges.

The regional minister, who was represented by Mr. Enoch Boahene, New Juaben South Municipal Sanitation Chairman, highlighted that the trucks will boost operational efficiency and enhance waste collection capacity in the districts.

The minister noted that Zoomlion’s intervention has been a relief for Ghana, as their innovative waste management strategies have prevented waste from overwhelming the country.

“If not for their innovative waste management, waste would have engulfed the country, but due to their waste collection and haulage to centralised centres to recycle waste, the situation is different,” she noted.

“I visited some areas within New Juaben and saw many places where waste was piled up, but because of the innovations brought in by Zoomlion and the collaboration with the assembly, we were able to collect all the waste, which averted the sanitation issues that were emanating within the assembly. This was due to the good work by Zoomlion,” she added.

The regional minister further called on all relevant stakeholders, chiefs, and individuals who can help the company grow to come on board, as they are doing a great job for the country in terms of sanitation.