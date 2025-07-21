ModernGhana logo
Blekusu Coastal Protection Phase II: No more will the sea consume your lands — Mahama assures Ketu South

MON, 21 JUL 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched Phase II of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project at Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to shielding coastal communities from the persistent threats of erosion and tidal waves.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, was met with widespread approval from residents of the affected communities, who have long endured the devastating impact of sea-level rise and flooding.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama declared, “This occasion is not merely symbolic, but it's a clear demonstration of what responsive leadership can do when it listens, when it cares, and when it acts.” He reflected on the project's origins during his administration in 2015 and criticised the delays that followed, which left communities exposed to repeated disasters.

He recounted the catastrophic tidal waves that struck in 2017 and 2021, destroying homes and livelihoods in Ketu South. He reiterated his resolve to move beyond promises and deliver tangible results for affected families.

President Mahama underlined the vulnerability of Ghana’s 550-kilometer coastline to climate change and erosion. He stressed that it was no longer acceptable for the government to turn a blind eye to the suffering of coastal dwellers.

Under Phase II of the project, construction firm Amandi Holdings Limited has been contracted to execute eight kilometres of coastal protection works within 24 months. The project will feature 37 armour rock groynes and will include critical infrastructure to support the fishing industry, such as a modern fish market, cold storage facilities, and fish processing units.

The President called for unity and accountability from all stakeholders involved in the execution of the project. He urged the youth to protect the construction sites, refrain from sand winning, and actively promote environmental awareness in their communities.

He also revealed that a new project—the West Africa Coastal Area (WACA) initiative—is being prepared to extend the protective works from the endpoint of Phase II to Aflao. The plan, which includes beach replenishment to recover lost coastal land, is currently awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Environment.

The launch of Phase II marks a major milestone for the people of Blekusu, Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu, and Adina. It brings new hope for long-term coastal resilience and sustainable development along Ghana’s eastern shoreline.

