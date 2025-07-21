YEA District Director supports 35 Community Police Assistants, Fire Service Assistants in Bawku West

The District Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Youth Organizer for the Zebilla Constituency, John Akutam Akparibilla, has extended significant support to 35 newly shortlisted recruits in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The beneficiaries include 26 Community Police Assistants (CPAs) and 9 Fire Service Assistants (FSAs) who have been selected to undergo training at the Pwalugu and Duankwanta training centres, respectively.

In a generous gesture, Mr. Akparibilla covered more than 50% of the cost of their prospectus and fully paid their transportation expenses to the training facilities.

Before their departure, the YEA District Director addressed the group and presented an undisclosed amount of money to support their feeding during the training period.

The recruits, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed deep appreciation to Mr. Akparibilla for what they described as timely and thoughtful support. They commended his dedication to youth empowerment and acknowledged the positive impact of his leadership.

In his remarks, Mr. Akparibilla assured the recruits and the wider youth community that more opportunities were on the way. He pledged to continue lobbying with the National Director of YEA, Malik Basintale, to address employment challenges facing young people in the district.

Also present was YEA Senior Staff Member Faisal Ayendago, who offered words of encouragement to the recruits. He urged them to uphold discipline, return as professionals, and make their community proud.

The gesture is part of ongoing efforts by the YEA leadership in Bawku West to promote youth development, reduce unemployment, and support skills training in the district.