ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

YEA District Director supports 35 Community Police Assistants, Fire Service Assistants in Bawku West

Social News District Director of the Youth Employment Agency, John Akutam Akparibilla
MON, 21 JUL 2025
District Director of the Youth Employment Agency, John Akutam Akparibilla

The District Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Youth Organizer for the Zebilla Constituency, John Akutam Akparibilla, has extended significant support to 35 newly shortlisted recruits in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The beneficiaries include 26 Community Police Assistants (CPAs) and 9 Fire Service Assistants (FSAs) who have been selected to undergo training at the Pwalugu and Duankwanta training centres, respectively.

In a generous gesture, Mr. Akparibilla covered more than 50% of the cost of their prospectus and fully paid their transportation expenses to the training facilities.

Before their departure, the YEA District Director addressed the group and presented an undisclosed amount of money to support their feeding during the training period.

The recruits, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed deep appreciation to Mr. Akparibilla for what they described as timely and thoughtful support. They commended his dedication to youth empowerment and acknowledged the positive impact of his leadership.

In his remarks, Mr. Akparibilla assured the recruits and the wider youth community that more opportunities were on the way. He pledged to continue lobbying with the National Director of YEA, Malik Basintale, to address employment challenges facing young people in the district.

Also present was YEA Senior Staff Member Faisal Ayendago, who offered words of encouragement to the recruits. He urged them to uphold discipline, return as professionals, and make their community proud.

The gesture is part of ongoing efforts by the YEA leadership in Bawku West to promote youth development, reduce unemployment, and support skills training in the district.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: atubugri-simon-atule

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Galamsey fight: There’s hope because there’s political will at the very top — Om...

55 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Military training for NSS personnel optional, not compulsory — Defence Minister

55 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Bawku conflict: GAF has robust mechanism in place to contain escalation — Defenc...

1 hour ago

Here is the list of 60 private schools included in Free SHS Policy Here is the list of 60 private schools included in Free SHS Policy

1 hour ago

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Ghana Armed Forces actively monitoring situations in Bawku, Alavanyo closely – O...

1 hour ago

The house where the incident occurred Man kills 69-year-old landlord at Kansaworodo

1 hour ago

N/R: 15-year-old boy drowns in Zabzugu dam, body recovered after two-day search N/R: 15-year-old boy drowns in Zabzugu dam, body recovered after two-day search

1 hour ago

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah 10,000 NSS volunteers to undergo six-week Emergency Response Training – Defence ...

1 hour ago

Charles Agyinasare (Middle) Agyinasare named Prized Alumnus

1 hour ago

Heavily corroded Presidential jet still grounded in France — Omane Boamah Heavily corroded Presidential jet still grounded in France — Omane Boamah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line