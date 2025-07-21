NPP will win election 2028 — Bawumia

Former Vice-President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed strong optimism about the party’s chances in the 2028 general elections, provided it embraces unity, discipline, and hard work.

"I do not doubt that, notwithstanding the challenges ahead, of which there will be many, if we are united, disciplined and work hard, we will win the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections by the grace of God. It is still possible," he told a packed audience at the NPP’s National Annual Delegates Conference held last Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.

The high-stakes gathering brought together thousands of delegates, party executives, and grassroots members seeking to chart a new course following the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections. The conference was held under the theme: “Rebuilding Together with Our Values.”

In his address, Dr. Bawumia urged members to put Ghana first in all their actions and decisions.

"As politicians, we should always be guided by what is in the best interest of Ghana at all times,” he said.

While calling for internal reforms, the former Vice-President made clear that rebuilding the party should go beyond electoral ambition and lead to measurable improvements in governance.

He called for greater enforcement of discipline within the party structure and challenged the leadership to act decisively.

"To the leadership of the party, I ask that you will be firm and crack the whip so that discipline is maintained within our ranks," he said.

"It is with discipline, humility, lessons learnt and the pursuit of a common good for Ghana that we can become the refreshed party we desire," he added.

Dr. Bawumia also took a moment to commend former presidents J.A. Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, praising their contributions to national development during their respective administrations.

Turning his attention to internal party conduct, he cautioned against divisive behaviour, urging members to redirect their energy toward challenging the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Let us stop the internal attacks now, and rather focus on the attempt by the NDC to undermine our democracy and rule of law," he said.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also used the occasion to slam the NDC government, accusing it of reneging on key promises. He cited worsening economic conditions, rampant illegal mining, and widespread political dismissals as evidence of failed leadership.

The call for introspection and renewal was echoed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who warned against hate campaigns and sabotage within the party.

“We must rebuild together, brick by brick, anchored in our values and in the unshakeable belief that no individual is bigger than the NPP.

This belief must reflect our tone, our language, our strategy and, most importantly, our posture towards one another,” he stated.

As the NPP regroups ahead of 2028, the conference served as both a moment of reckoning and a rallying cry—to reform, reunite, and refocus.