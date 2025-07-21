Goldstar Air to promote sports tourism

Prestigious private international airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is set to promote sports tourism to drive economic growth, cultural exchange, and international visibility under the airline’s Project $1 Trillion Foreign Reserves Initiative.

The private airline has positioned itself at the nexus of aviation and sports tourism. This strategic alignment is intended to propel Goldstar Air to the forefront of Africa’s sports tourism landscape and connect the airline to lucrative global markets that prioritize sports-themed travel. The promotion promises to integrate scheduled flights, charter services, athlete and fan mobility, cargo logistics, sponsorships, branding, and infrastructure development to establish Ghana, the airline’s global hub as a premier sports tourism destination.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and waiting for the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not ready to get a qualified third-party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process. The completion of the certificate will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry).

Sports, ranked by Global Sports Insights as the ninth-largest industry on Earth, is an economic powerhouse that encompasses various sectors. With the industry revenues at $2.65 Trillion annually or 1 percent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Ghana stands to benefit significantly by tapping into this global income stream. Therefore, there is no need to delay the issuance of the airline’s Safety Certificate to start the 24-hour economy and create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos, they need their well-paying jobs.

The President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday July 15, 2025, during his nationwide Thank You tour in the Western Region reaffirmed his commitment to developing sports infrastructure across the country. Announcing that modern sports stadiums will be built in the six newly created regions and other areas currently without such facilities, as part of his government’s broader vision to expand sports and recreation infrastructure. This will also drive Goldstar Air’s sports tourism promotion and create more jobs across the country.

Sports tourism is an emerging frontier in global travel, combining a passion for athletics with the power of destination-based experiences. As nations around the world harness the potential of sports to drive economic growth, Goldstar Air will bridge this gap by offering 24-hour air travel and cargo services, with specialized flights dedicated to sports delegations, fans, equipment, and media personnel. These tailored services will facilitate seamless transportation to and from Ghana during major international and continental tournaments.

During the recent FIFA Club World Cup, President of the United States of America, His Excellency Donald Trump, has said that the main version of the Club World Cup trophy will be kept at the Oval Office. According to him, official from FIFA have assured him that the trophy can be kept at the office, as long as he wants, to celebrate the country’s hosting of the tournament. The President also disclosed that, following the agreement, FIFA promised to produce a different version of the trophy, which was reportedly presented to Chelsea after emerging victorious, he said in an interview with official Club World Cup broadcaster DAZN on July 12, 2025. Ghana can also use the annual Democracy Cup 2025 edition which will be launch on Thursday July 24, by the Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to bring two soccer teams from the United States and two teams from Ghana and rotate the venues each year. This type of initiative will offer a number of benefits, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bonds between the two nations through the shared love of soccer and sports tourism.

Goldstar Air’s strategy to promote sports tourism begins with addressing the existing gap in accessibility. Many African nations, including Ghana, possess immense sporting talent and passionate fan bases, yet lack the logistical and transportation infrastructure to fully capitalize on international sporting events. For any future Ghanaian bids to host or co-host events such as the African Cup of Nations, the Commonwealth Games, or international athletics meets, Goldstar Air will serve as the official airline, streamlining travel and ensuring on-time delivery of equipment, merchandise, and personnel.

The airline will foster partnerships with national sports federations, clubs, and corporate sponsors to co-create value-driven packages tailored to fans and athletes alike. These packages will include airfare, accommodation, event tickets, tours, and branded merchandise, creating a holistic travel experience. Through such partnerships, Goldstar Air will support ticket sales for domestic and international sporting events while generating additional revenue and brand loyalty.

The airline’s involvement in local football, basketball, boxing, athletics, hockey, and other sports will deepen through sponsorship agreements, player endorsements, and promotional campaigns. Ghanaian athletes competing abroad will benefit from preferential travel arrangements, contributing positively to their performance and international exposure.

Goldstar Air will not limit sports tourism to attending events but will include experiential and participatory travel. The airline will work closely with tourism agencies, local governments, and private sector partners to develop destination packages that incorporate active sports experiences such as hiking, cycling, marathon running, swimming, golf, and adventure sports. Ghana’s diverse terrain, from the country’s coastal beaches to the mountains of the Eastern Region and the sites in the northern regions, presents unique opportunities for sporting activities that attract both domestic and foreign tourists. The airline will facilitate these trips by offering route discounts, charter flights, and air-and-land travel combinations that promote rural tourism and environmental conservation.

The airline will empower schools and community clubs to participate in regional championships, thereby developing grassroots talent and enhancing regional integration. This empowerment will also extend to sports academies and institutions seeking to host international camps and training programs. With reliable and affordable travel options, Ghana will become a preferred location for off-season training, friendly matches, and talent scouting.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline will capitalize on the global trend of sports-themed festivals and fan experiences. These include fan zones, pre-game parties, post-match celebrations, and celebrity athlete meet-and-greets. By partnering with event organizers, Goldstar Air will ensure that fans flying in for such events enjoy exclusive benefits, including priority check-in, increased baggage allowances for sports gear, in-flight entertainment themed around the event, and branded memorabilia. The airline’s in-flight services will reflect the vibrancy of the sporting calendar, with sports documentaries, highlight reels, and interviews forming part of the onboard entertainment system. Collaborations with local beverage, fashion, and music brands will further amplify cultural immersion.

Goldstar Air’s promotion of sports tourism also intersects with digital innovation. The airline’s mobile app and online platforms will feature a sports tourism section, allowing users to book sports travel packages, view event calendars, receive real-time updates on fixtures and results, and connect with fellow travelers. The airline will utilize big data and artificial intelligence to analyze traveler preferences and personalize offers. These digital innovations will also support fan engagement campaigns, ticketing systems, merchandise sales, and loyalty rewards linked to sports events. By leveraging technology, Goldstar Air will create a community of sports travelers and a digital ecosystem that fosters long-term brand engagement.

Cargo logistics are a fundamental aspect of sports tourism, particularly for equipment-heavy sports such as football, boxing, basketball, cycling, and motorsports. Goldstar Air will develop specialized cargo services to handle the transport of gear, uniforms, event infrastructure, medical supplies, and promotional materials. The airline’s fleet of cargo aircraft will be equipped with temperature control systems, GPS tracking, and real-time monitoring to ensure safe and timely delivery. Additionally, Goldstar Air will assist with customs clearance and regulatory compliance, reducing delays and ensuring that international teams and event organizers face minimal logistical friction when operating in Ghana.

Beyond travel and logistics, Goldstar Air will play a proactive role in the economic and social development driven by sports tourism. The airline will invest in sports-related infrastructure such as stadiums, training centers, sports medicine clinics, and hospitality facilities, in collaboration with private investors and government agencies. These investments will not only enhance Ghana’s capacity to host international events but will also create jobs, spur entrepreneurship, and elevate local economies. Goldstar Air will launch educational and mentorship programs in partnership with universities, sports federations, and international institutions to train young people in sports management, coaching, event organization, and sports media, as part of the airlines over two million job opportunities. By building capacity and promoting professional excellence, Goldstar Air will contribute to the sustainable growth of Ghana’s sports ecosystem.

Marketing and branding will be central to Goldstar Air’s sports tourism agenda. The airline will launch multi-platform campaigns that highlight the fusion of sports, culture, and travel in Ghana. Celebrity endorsements, fan-generated content, influencer collaborations, and strategic media partnerships will be employed to build excitement and visibility. Goldstar Air will sponsor sports documentaries, live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes content, and web series that spotlight Ghanaian sports talent and narrate the journey of fans and athletes. International trade shows, travel expos, and sports conferences will serve as platforms for the airline to showcase Ghana’s offerings and attract investors, media, and tourists.

Goldstar Air will also develop exclusive travel products for iconic events such as the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, NBA Africa Games, and World Athletics Championships. These products will be tailored to the preferences of African sports fans and packaged with accommodation, transportation, and insurance. By securing group travel deals, charter flights, and partnerships with global sports travel agencies, Goldstar Air will ensure that Ghanaian fans can participate in global sporting spectacles with ease. The airline will also attract foreign fans attending these events to transit through Ghana, leveraging Accra as a strategic gateway to the continent.

Cultural diplomacy will be another dimension of Goldstar Air’s engagement in sports tourism. Sporting events provide platforms for nations to express identity, solidarity, and global citizenship. Goldstar Air will facilitate sports exchanges, friendly matches, and cultural exhibitions that promote mutual understanding between Ghana and other countries. These exchanges will include youth tournaments, coaching clinics, and collaborative research projects in sports science and health. As Ghana continues to build diplomatic ties with countries like the United States, China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, sports tourism will become a vehicle for strengthening bilateral relations.

Goldstar Air’s role in sports tourism will be further enhanced by its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The airline will adopt sports as a tool for community empowerment, youth engagement, and health promotion. Through its CSR programs, Goldstar Air will support under-resourced schools with sports equipment, fund community tournaments, and provide scholarships for talented athletes. Campaigns promoting physical activity, mental health, and anti-drug messages will be conducted in partnership with healthcare institutions and sports influencers. The airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda will align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, and sustainable cities.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Ghana has made a mark in the world of sports, with various achievements that showcase its talent and dedication. Football, in particular, stands out as a driving force in the country’s sporting culture, capturing the hearts of many Ghanaians. Ghana’s athletes have also excelled in a range of sports, earning recognition on both the continental and global stages. The national football team, known as the Black Stars, has won the African Cup of Nations four times, highlighting the country’s football prowess. In addition to football, Ghanaian boxers and basketball players have also gained acclaim, showcasing talent across multiple disciplines.

Football serves as the most cherished sport in Ghana, dominating the sporting scene. The game has a passionate following, with local leagues and international competitions drawing large crowds. Ghana’s participation in events like the FIFA World Cup underscores its standing in the sport. The success of youth teams such as the Black Satellites and Black Starlets has further solidified Ghana’s reputation as a football powerhouse. The football culture in the country is vibrant, with considerable investment in local clubs and youth programs aimed at nurturing future talent. Football not only serves as a source of entertainment but also as a unifying force that brings communities together. Goldstar Air will collaborate with Ghana Football Association to drive a 24-hour local league in the country.

Goldstar Air was among the sponsors of a match between the Ghana National Football Team (Black Stars) and the Mozambique National Football Team (Os Mambas) om March 24, 2016, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The airline has also sponsored several sports journalists from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and other media outlets to cover major tournaments both within and outside Ghana.

Ghana Badminton is known for being the nation's favorite racket sport. Founded in Ghana in 1962, badminton is the fastest-growing sport in the country. In 2017, Ghana Badminton was revived under renewed leadership with a new strategic plan named Mission 2027, spurring growth and opportunities for the sport and encouraging 4.6 million Ghanaians to start playing. In 2018 and 2019, Ghana hosted the international JE Wilson Badminton Tournament in Accra and has won a host podium events. Goldstar Air will be supporting the Ghana badminton federation in bringing world championships and bid to host the Badminton World Federation (BWF) congress in the country to promote sports tourism.

Basketball is a popular sport in Ghana. Several Ghanaian players participate in top divisions in Europe or the U.S.-based NCAA. Ghana has competed in multiple 3×3 basketball tournaments. At the senior level, Ghana competed at the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup in Cotonou, Benin, in 2018 in both the men’s and women’s categories. The men’s team also participated in the maiden 2019 African Beach Games. 3×3 basketball has been identified as the most popular urban team sport. At the club level, the Greater Accra Basketball League (ABL) is the most prominent league in the country and features two divisions for both men and women, with a total of 40 clubs. Goldstar Air will organize NBA past and present icons to Ghana for coaching clinics and courses to elevate the standard of the game.

Cricket was introduced to Ghana in the early days of the then Gold Coast during British colonial rule and played its first international game against Nigeria in 1904. After the Second World War, the game grew and spread through expatriates and local citizens in the mining sector. Between the 1960s and 1980s, the sport gained traction in schools and colleges, especially in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Eastern Regions. The Universities, Training Colleges, and communities became increasingly involved. By 1993, grassroots talent had been identified, forming juvenile teams to participate in the Cricket Quadrangular among North-West Africa cricket-playing countries. Ghana became an Affiliate Member of the ICC in 2002, and the game has continued to grow since and with the support of Goldstar Air the Achimota Oval will be given a facelift to meet international standard for international competitions

Handball was introduced to Ghana in 1975 by Mr. S. K. Hlordze, then Deputy Chief Sports Organizer of the National Sports Council, and Mr. Kate Caesar, a visiting lecturer at the Specialist Training College, P.E. Department, Winneba (now the University of Education). In August 2006, Ghana’s Women’s National Team won the African Challenge Trophy [Africa Cup] held in Lomé, Togo. Goldstar Air will work closely with the Ghana Handball Federation to establish a world class handball gymnasium with a classic league.

Judo was introduced into Ghana in the early 1960s by the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. It was introduced to members of the Young Pioneers Club of Ghana. Around the same time, some French expatriates working with CFAO opened a dojo at their office in Accra. In 1960, Mr. Tony Turkson, now a Reverend Minister, opened a club in Accra at the National Arts Centre. Two other clubs were later opened at police and army training schools. In 1973, a Japanese mission visited Ghana, sponsored by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, to demonstrate the art of judo. In 1974, another Japanese delegation visited as part of a cultural exchange program. As a result, the Ghana Judo Association was formed. Since 1974, judo has become a recognized national sport and has developed over the years. Goldstar Air will engage some of the Judoka and other martial arts sports artist as events security, sports tourist guards and air marshals.

Table tennis began in Ghana in the 1940s. However, the history of organized table tennis in the country can be traced to the arrival of D.G. Hathiramani, an Indian trader in the Gold Coast. Hathiramani, a skilled player, teamed up with other enthusiasts such as Dr. S.B. Laing, J.W. Mullings, and E.N. Nettey to form the Gold Coast Table Tennis Association in 1951. Hathiramani captained the Gold Coast team that won the AZIKWE Cup in Lagos, Nigeria. A few years later, he retired from active play and became a coach. Ghana joined the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in 1951 and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in 1961. Goldstar Air will support the Ghana Table Tennis Federation with discounted flights for athletes, coaches, and support staff to attend competitions and training camps.

Netball, which evolved from women’s basketball, was introduced to the Gold Coast by missionaries who brought education into the country. It was initially played in schools and colleges. In the 1960s and 1970s, netball was very popular in Ghana, with regular competitions culminating in finals held at the then Accra Sports Stadium. Notable schools that excelled in the game during the early 1970s included Kadjebi Secondary School (now a senior high school), Offinso Training College, Wesley College Kumasi, Osu Presby Secondary School, and various basic schools. Netball was included in the National Basic Schools Sports Festival Program regularly up to the 1974/75 academic year. Goldstar Air will support the Ghana Netball Federation to engage local netball communities through grassroot programs, coaching clinics, and mentorship initiatives, fostering the next generation of players and supporters.

Professional Golfers Association was established in1995 when the first set of six Ghanaians decided to form the association. Since then, it has been growing to become what it is now and has a membership of seventy golfers. Members are from different parts of Ghana, including an affiliated male professional golfer from Bermuda and an affiliated lady professional golfer from Ivory Coast. Goldstar Air will offer favorable golf equipment baggage allowances, fees, and handling procedures for golf clubs.

Horse racing used to be quite a popular sport in the Gold Coast /Ghana, especially in Accra. All over the country, festivals, celebratory events and other festive occasions often included a commemorative horse racing event. In Accra, competitive horse riding was initially introduced and mainly patronized by British colonial officials and other European expatriates. This soon expanded to include ordinary Gold Coasters from all walks of life. Goldstar Air will offer services for international transport to major racing events worldwide, handling quarantine procedures and navigating regulations in different countries.

The Ghana Hockey Association is the governing body of field hockey in Ghana. It is affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (IHF) and the African Hockey Federation (AHF). The association’s headquarters is located in Accra, Ghana. Its main venue is the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, named after the former president of the Ghana Hockey Association, Theodosia Okoh. The origin of the association dates back to November 1950. In 1961, Mr. Owusu Afriyie, then Minister of Social Welfare, was elected Chairman, with Mr. E.K. Okoh, the Cabinet Secretary, elected as his deputy. Goldstar Air will engage the Ghana Hockey Association to host meet-and-greets with players, offering unique fan experiences, and showcasing hockey content inflight will be ways to engage fans and strengthen the connection with the sport.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), presented assorted items during the 14th CANA African Junior/Senior Open Water Championship held at the Trust Sports Emporium’s FINA-approved pool in Accra. These items were donated to the Ghana Swimming Federation and received by the Federation’s President, Mrs. Delphina Quaye.

The President of the Ghana Swimming Federation expressed heartfelt appreciation to Goldstar Air for the timely donation and also acknowledged the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and other sponsors whose generous support contributed to the success of the championship.

Boxing is the second most popular sport in Ghana. Bukom, a fishing community, is considered the country’s unofficial university of boxing. Ghana has produced several world-class boxers, including Azumah Nelson, a three-time world champion; Nana Yaw Konadu, also a three-time world champion; Ike Quartey; and Joshua Clottey.

The airline has actively co-sponsored international events like the "Journey to the West" boxing tournament, in collaboration with the SM Boxing Foundation and Fast Track Boxx Management Promotions (FTBMP). By providing financial support and logistical assistance, Goldstar Air has helped elevate the profile of boxing in Ghana, offering local boxers a platform to showcase their skills and gain international recognition.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America proudly organizes nationwide boxing talent hunt, deploying roaming gyms across various communities to identify and nurture future world champions, with technical expertise from the Will Power Gym. This program provides an unprecedented opportunity for talented boxers to pursue their dreams like never before.

Ghanaian boxing icons, including renowned WBC judge/referee Ataa Eddie Pappoe, Peter Zwennes (President of the Ghana Boxing Authority), board executives, boxing legend Azumah "Zoom Zoom" Nelson, American promoter George Johnson, and Michael Neequaye, are among the dignitaries who have attended these events to inspire aspiring young boxers aged 12 to 16 to showcase their immense potential.

The airline also co-sponsors the annual Salafest Boxing Extravaganza at Opera Square in Accra, in partnership with Pakis Promotions. The second edition featured highly rated boxer Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe at ringside to support the organizers, along with undefeated Ghanaian title contenders Richard Oblitey Commey and Duke Micah, who both entered the ring to acknowledge and engage with fans.

Goldstar Air, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, supported boxing clubs such as Chorkor Champs Boxing Club, Willpower Gym, Street Academy, and others with assorted protective equipment aimed at revitalizing juvenile boxing in Ghana.

The airline also supported the Hearts of Triumphs Sporting Club-Academy with assorted items to ensure the success of their Official Brand, Kits, and Logistics Partnership Unveiling Ceremony. This sports academy is transforming the lives of talented young Ghanaians across the country, and Goldstar Air’s donation will be an invaluable resource in developing future sporting champions.

Mr. John Ashong-Mettle, the airline’s Cargo Manager, and Mr. Edwin Lamptey, Cabin Crew, presented the donations on behalf of Mr. Eric Bannerman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air. The items were received by Mr. Randy Benjamin Nii Adjei Oninku Jones, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hearts of Triumphs SC-Academy, who expressed deep gratitude to Goldstar Air for recognizing and supporting the academy’s vision.

Goldstar Air also donated a trophy to the Assemblies of God Church in the Greater Accra Region for its annual fun games competition, as part of the airline’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility program which extends beyond supporting the promotion, preparation, and development of sports in Ghana. Mr. Charles Nettey presented the trophy on behalf of the airline, which was received by Mr. Samuel Mankrom, Regional Sports Organizer of the church’s Greater Accra Youth Ministry, accompanied by Mr. John Tawiah and Mr. Isaac Danso Otchere, both representatives of the Youth Ministry.

Investing in multi-purpose sports courts can help develop talent in various disciplines beyond football, including volleyball, handball, and basketball. These developments will revitalize Ghana’s sports sector and foster a culture of participation among the youth. Addressing current challenges through strategic infrastructure investments can build a stronger sports economy, elevate Ghana’s international profile, and provide athletes with more global opportunities.

The development of high-quality sports infrastructure is poised to significantly enhance Ghana’s economy. Hosting international events attracts tourists, stimulates local businesses, and improves transportation networks. As Ghana expands its sports infrastructure and hosts more international competitions, the country’s potential for economic growth will be amplified. Industry leaders are encouraged to invest in modern facilities that not only boost sporting activities but also position Ghana as a global destination.

Goldstar Air will provide complimentary flights and also offer discounts for some national teams attending major world events at various destinations worldwide. The airline is committed to promoting sports tourism and embracing global standards to drive economic growth and elevate Ghana’s sports industry to new heights. Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America unwavering support for Ghanaian sports stands as a shining example of how corporate institution can nurture talent and instill national pride.

The airline will grow its footprint in global aviation and its sports tourism strategy will redefine how Africa connects with the world. Goldstar Air’s integration of transport, logistics, culture, media, trade and investment will position Ghana as a leading hub for sports tourism in Africa. The airline’s mission goes beyond commercial success; it seeks to leave a legacy of pride, progress, and participation for all Ghanaians. By making sports travel accessible, inclusive, and memorable, Goldstar Air aims to inspire a new generation to dream bigger, travel farther, and cheer louder. The runway is ready, the engines are roaring, and Ghana is poised to soar on the wings of sports tourism.

Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, will benefit from the viability of a 24-hour industrial zone, which will serve as a major economic generator for the region. Hajj and charter flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will further enhance regional connectivity and unlock new opportunities.

Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, designated as an Agrarian City, will see increased charter flights, supporting tourism, agribusiness expansion, and the attraction of new companies to the region. Hajj flights will open further doors for socio-economic growth.

Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, global cargo hub, specialized catering services, and aviation training school. Plans are in place to operate international flights to and from the Sahel Region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, will initially experience international flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Accra, the capital of Ghana, will serve as a major hub with flights to destinations including Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Additional pending destinations include Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), and Houston (Texas).

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities