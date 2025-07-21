Leverage Microfinance launches Kpone Branch to boost community banking

In a bold step to expand its impact and connect underserved communities with practical financial tools, Leverage Microfinance Limited has officially opened a new branch in Kpone, near Tema.

This marks the company’s second operational site following its successful base in Dansoman.

The move reflects Leverage’s broader vision of strengthening grassroots financial inclusion by providing localized and dependable services to small business owners, traders, salaried employees, and agricultural actors.

Banking Beyond Profit

At the launch event, Board Chairman Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh (Rtd) underscored the company’s mission-driven approach: “We are not just setting up another banking outlet. We’re offering access, dignity, and opportunity. For us, expansion means unlocking financial doors for communities that are often overlooked.”

The Kpone branch is expected to play a critical role in empowering residents with financial services that are ethical, simple, and rooted in community partnerships.

Custom-Fit Financial Services

Leverage Microfinance offers a wide array of products tailored to the financial realities of everyday Ghanaians.

These include:

• Business Loans for importers, exporters, and SMEs

• Group Lending schemes

• Personal Salary and Controller Loans

• Flexible Susu Savings Plans

• Fixed Deposit Investments

All these services are built around the pillars of transparency, client trust, and operational integrity.

A Voice for Ethical Finance

Guest speaker Phillip Kwasi Buaben, renowned former Principal of the National Banking College, highlighted the need for discipline and values within Ghana’s financial system.

“Post-reform, the sector needs players who lead not just with numbers but with ethics. Leverage Microfinance stands out for its integrity and resilience.”

Indeed, Leverage was among the few institutions that weathered Ghana’s financial sector clean-up, thanks to sound financial stewardship and compliance with Bank of Ghana regulations.

Community Embrace

The opening ceremony was well attended by representatives of the Kpone Traditional Council and officials from the National Association of Microfinance Companies. Both groups expressed confidence in the firm’s ability to support local growth and urged residents to take full advantage of the services.

“The arrival of Leverage Microfinance gives our people the chance to grow their businesses and build financial security,” said a representative from the Kpone Traditional Council.

A Vision Aligned with the Future

CEO Mr. Gilbert Adamtey reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to bridging financial divides.

“From digital tools to door-to-door customer engagement, Leverage is creating solutions that respond to real lives—not just bottom lines. The Kpone branch is just one piece of our larger strategy to empower everyday Ghanaians,” he said.

As Leverage Microfinance deepens its footprint across the Greater Accra Region, it remains laser-focused on providing safe, regulated, and people-first financial services that transform livelihoods—one branch, one loan, one customer at a time.