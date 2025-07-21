ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing — Prof Naana Jane

Headlines Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
MON, 21 JUL 2025
Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged West African states to embrace a stronger and more inclusive regional framework to tackle illicit financial flows and related crimes.

She made the call on Saturday, July 19, while addressing the 2nd Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Accra.

“The illicit flows of money and related crimes often thrive where coordination is weak and institutional presence is fragmented,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that our regional architecture for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons remains robust, inclusive, and forward-looking,” she stressed.

She emphasised that strengthening regional architecture is crucial to combating emerging threats across stable and unstable jurisdictions in West Africa.

The Vice President further called for prudent and principled dialogue to address gaps in intelligence and enforcement while maintaining regional solidarity.

The meeting brought together ministers, security experts, and financial regulators to discuss the region’s fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and weapons proliferation financing.

In his welcome address, GIABA Director-General Edwin W. Harris Jr. praised member states for supporting the organisation’s efforts despite governance challenges across the subregion.

He highlighted milestones such as Mali’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the admission of Gambia and Sierra Leone into the Egmont Group.

Harris, however, observed that illicit financial activities remain a major threat to regional peace and security, stressing the need for collaboration with all ECOWAS countries and transitional states.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with decision to elect NPP communication directors — Ahiagbah fights ...

15 minutes ago

Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson

19 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward K. Omane Boamah Defence Minister Omane Boamah to outline security priorities at Government Accou...

28 minutes ago

President Mahama speaking at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Sunday, July 20 Auditor-General report is ready, contractors who received double payment will be...

42 minutes ago

Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama reassures Ghanaians Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama rea...

48 minutes ago

Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference

57 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase

1 hour ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism finan...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

1 hour ago

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line