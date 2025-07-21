West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing — Prof Naana Jane

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged West African states to embrace a stronger and more inclusive regional framework to tackle illicit financial flows and related crimes.

She made the call on Saturday, July 19, while addressing the 2nd Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Accra.

“The illicit flows of money and related crimes often thrive where coordination is weak and institutional presence is fragmented,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that our regional architecture for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons remains robust, inclusive, and forward-looking,” she stressed.

She emphasised that strengthening regional architecture is crucial to combating emerging threats across stable and unstable jurisdictions in West Africa.

The Vice President further called for prudent and principled dialogue to address gaps in intelligence and enforcement while maintaining regional solidarity.

The meeting brought together ministers, security experts, and financial regulators to discuss the region’s fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and weapons proliferation financing.

In his welcome address, GIABA Director-General Edwin W. Harris Jr. praised member states for supporting the organisation’s efforts despite governance challenges across the subregion.

He highlighted milestones such as Mali’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the admission of Gambia and Sierra Leone into the Egmont Group.

Harris, however, observed that illicit financial activities remain a major threat to regional peace and security, stressing the need for collaboration with all ECOWAS countries and transitional states.