Mon, 21 Jul 2025

We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTAG roars

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. AkuduguUTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has threatened to embark on industrial action if President John Dramani Mahama fails to urgently fulfil his pledge to end illegal mining, known as galamsey.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 20, following its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Thursday, UTAG said six months into President Mahama’s administration, there has been little evidence of decisive action against galamsey despite the President's pre-election commitment.

The association said although it recognises modest efforts by the Lands Ministry and security agencies, illegal mining continues to destroy forests, water bodies, and farmlands across the country.

UTAG reminded the President of the National Pledge Against Galamsey he signed in 2024, which the association described as a “solemn social contract” with Ghanaians.

It noted with concern that promises to publicly denounce galamsey, halt illegal activities, empower law enforcement agencies, and implement sustainable anti-galamsey policies are yet to materialise.

“It is imperative that President Mahama walks the talk on his pledge. Six months in office is enough time to show Ghanaians that the fight against galamsey is a top priority,” the statement signed by UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu, and National Secretary, Prof Eliasu Mumuni, read in part.

The association further called for the repeal of L.I. 2462 and the declaration of a state of emergency in galamsey-endemic regions.

UTAG stressed that its members will not hesitate to activate all “constitutionally permitted avenues, including industrial action,” to demand action if concrete steps are not taken.

“The time for rhetoric is over; the time for action is now. Illegal mining represents an existential threat, devastating our rivers, forests, agricultural lands, and future livelihoods,” the statement stressed.

7212025104352-0f738m3xxs-img6658.jpeg

7212025104404-vaqdthfssn-img6659.jpeg

7212025104408-13041q5dcw-img6660.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

