ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 21 JUL 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take urgent and decisive action to honour his pledge to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The association observed that the President’s six months in office have not produced the “concrete actions” needed to tackle the menace destroying Ghana’s environment.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, July 20, following its National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Thursday, UTAG said even though some gains have been made so far through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and the Ghana Police Service, the destruction of forests, rivers, and farmlands continues “unabated.”

UTAG reminded the President of the National Pledge Against Galamsey he signed in 2024, which the association described as a “solemn social contract” with Ghanaians.

It noted with concern that promises to publicly denounce galamsey, halt illegal activities, empower law enforcement agencies, and implement sustainable anti-galamsey policies are yet to materialise.

According to UTAG, this appears to expose the NDC administration’s political will to confront an environmental problem Mahama himself described recently as a “national emergency.”

“It is imperative that President Mahama walks the talk on his pledge. Six months in office is enough time to show Ghanaians that the fight against galamsey is a top priority,” the statement signed by UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu, and National Secretary, Prof Eliasu Mumuni, read in part.

The association further warned that the government’s failure to act decisively on galamsey may force it to consider “all constitutionally permitted avenues—including industrial action” to press home its demand for concrete steps.

“The time for rhetoric is over; the time for action is now. Illegal mining represents an existential threat, devastating our rivers, forests, agricultural lands, and future livelihoods,” UTAG said.

7212025102756-l5gsj7u3i1-img6658.jpeg

7212025102800-1j041p5cbw-img6659.jpeg

7212025102805-1i830o4bav-img6660.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with decision to elect NPP communication directors — Ahiagbah fights ...

15 minutes ago

Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson

19 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward K. Omane Boamah Defence Minister Omane Boamah to outline security priorities at Government Accou...

28 minutes ago

President Mahama speaking at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Sunday, July 20 Auditor-General report is ready, contractors who received double payment will be...

42 minutes ago

Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama reassures Ghanaians Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama rea...

48 minutes ago

Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference

57 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase

1 hour ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism finan...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

1 hour ago

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line