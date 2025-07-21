Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take urgent and decisive action to honour his pledge to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The association observed that the President’s six months in office have not produced the “concrete actions” needed to tackle the menace destroying Ghana’s environment.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, July 20, following its National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Thursday, UTAG said even though some gains have been made so far through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and the Ghana Police Service, the destruction of forests, rivers, and farmlands continues “unabated.”

UTAG reminded the President of the National Pledge Against Galamsey he signed in 2024, which the association described as a “solemn social contract” with Ghanaians.

It noted with concern that promises to publicly denounce galamsey, halt illegal activities, empower law enforcement agencies, and implement sustainable anti-galamsey policies are yet to materialise.

According to UTAG, this appears to expose the NDC administration’s political will to confront an environmental problem Mahama himself described recently as a “national emergency.”

“It is imperative that President Mahama walks the talk on his pledge. Six months in office is enough time to show Ghanaians that the fight against galamsey is a top priority,” the statement signed by UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu, and National Secretary, Prof Eliasu Mumuni, read in part.

The association further warned that the government’s failure to act decisively on galamsey may force it to consider “all constitutionally permitted avenues—including industrial action” to press home its demand for concrete steps.

“The time for rhetoric is over; the time for action is now. Illegal mining represents an existential threat, devastating our rivers, forests, agricultural lands, and future livelihoods,” UTAG said.