France's Foreign Minister Barrot set to meet Ukrainian leaders during visit

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a fact-finding tour and meetings with the country's top politicians just days after the European Union adopted a new package of sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine.

Barrot reached Kyiv a few hours after a barrage of drones and missiles hit the capital killing at least one person and causing several fires around the city, officials said.

“I will participate in the ambassadors' conference and reaffirm, on behalf of France, our unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of the Ukrainian people,” Barrot said on social media.

Barrot is expected to meet his counterpart Andriy Sybiga, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and newly-nominated Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

On Friday, the EU adopted new measures against Russia by lowering its price cap on Russian oil exported to third countries around the world to 15 percent below market value.

"In the wake of the unprecedented sanctions adopted by France and the European Union against Russia, the minister will take stock of France's support for Ukraine," the French foreign ministry said on Monday

Barrot is expected to tour Chernobyl nuclear power plant during his visit.

France has contributed to help repair a radiation cover at the plant in Ukraine allegedly hit by a Russian drone in February.

