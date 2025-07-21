ModernGhana logo
Mon, 21 Jul 2025 Feature Article

Can Our Traditional African Religions Save the Leviathan Ghana From Ruination - Flowing From Elite-Dishonesty and Endless Lies ?

Dear critical reader, today, I am sharing part of a conversation with an old acquaintance who feels that unlike other faiths such as Christianity, our traditional religions haven't contributed to the debilitating national maliase of unfathomable greed that drives and fuels the high-level corruption scandals slowly bringing our well-endowed country to its knees, economically:

Old acquaintance to me: "Ahh, Kofi paaa lol. Massa, go to the last bastions of nation-wrecking tribal supremacism, the palaces of Chiefs across the entire landscape of our bankrupted Republic, and see for yourself, the egregious harm that our traditional religions are causing with their societal fabric-eroding malevolence, even as we speak. Nothing is sacred in Anansesemkrom Ghana, oooo, wai, Massa!"

My response: Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Massa. Cash is king globally. It can and does a lot of good worldwide, but it is also the root of many evil schemes that impoverish whole communities ruthlessly exploited by a greedy and powerful few in Leviathans globally.

Massa, think galamsey. Think illegal logging for chainsaw bushcut lumber production in forest reserves. Think illegal sandwinning by murderous, super-wealthy, respectable criminal-types - all the above bad actors busy executing their ecocidal wealth-creation strategems with near-total impunity across our beautiful and bountiful Motherland Ghana.

Perhaps the presence of the new River Guard Units in watersheds might make a difference, but what is obvious to all independent-minded patriotic Ghanaians, is that the silence of our non-performing traditional religions, in all those instances enumerated above, has been deafening, paaaapa, wai, lol, Massa.

Massa, our traditional religions cannot save the Leviathan Ghana from ruination flowing from egregious lies and full blown elite-dishonesty wai. Full stop. Case closed!!!!

Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana paaaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaaaa...

#Anansesem #Ghana #Corruption #SocietalIssues #CashIsKing #EnvironmentalDegradation #Accountability

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

