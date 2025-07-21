Ghana’s suicide rate expected to decline significantly by 2027 – CIIB intelligence report

The Central Islamic Intelligence Bureau (CIIB) has projected a significant decline in Ghana’s national suicide rate by the end of 2027, regardless of the trajectory of current economic indicators.

This forecast was revealed by the Director of Intelligence at the Bureau, Sheikh Labaran Salifu Barry, during a closed-door intelligence briefing and subsequent press interaction in Accra.

According to Sheikh Labaran, the Bureau's analysis of suicide data over the last decade shows a consistent pattern of regional variation, despite relatively uniform general mortality rates across the country. Notably, suicide rates within individual regions have remained surprisingly stable over time, suggesting deeper sociological underpinnings.

"Suicides are merely individual acts of despair, they are social facts that reflect the strength or weakness of our communal bonds," the Director stated. He emphasised that weaker social integration significantly increases the likelihood of suicide, regardless of economic conditions.

Sheikh Labaran further noted that while economic parameters may currently show positive trends, social cohesion remains the most critical factor in determining national mental health outcomes. He observed that the level of industrialisation, urban migration, and weakening of traditional community structures may also account for regional disparities in suicide trends.

Commenting on Ghana’s political transitions, the intelligence chief stated that the ouster of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was, in his view, “necessary to restore social equilibrium.” He argued that under Akufo-Addo’s administration, the absence of a strong ethical code and unchecked individualism weakened social integration, resulting in increased emotional isolation and psychological distress.

In contrast, President John Dramani Mahama was praised for instituting a Code of Conduct for Public Officers, which promoted accountability and social responsibility among leadership. Sheikh Labaran asserted that Mahama’s legacy would be remembered for fostering national unity, civic discipline, and stability, key elements for reducing suicide risk in the long term.

Sheikh Labaran reiterated CIIB’s position that national suicide rates are projected to decline by 2027, not necessarily because of economic performance, but due to improving social integration policies, enhanced communal engagement, and more responsive governance.

The CIIB urges policymakers, civil society groups, traditional authorities, and faith-based organisations to intensify efforts in building stronger community bonds, promoting mental health awareness, and sustaining a national culture of empathy and support.