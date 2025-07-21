ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Jul 2025 Social News

Ghana’s suicide rate expected to decline significantly by 2027 – CIIB intelligence report

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Ghana’s suicide rate expected to decline significantly by 2027 – CIIB intelligence report

The Central Islamic Intelligence Bureau (CIIB) has projected a significant decline in Ghana’s national suicide rate by the end of 2027, regardless of the trajectory of current economic indicators.

This forecast was revealed by the Director of Intelligence at the Bureau, Sheikh Labaran Salifu Barry, during a closed-door intelligence briefing and subsequent press interaction in Accra.

According to Sheikh Labaran, the Bureau's analysis of suicide data over the last decade shows a consistent pattern of regional variation, despite relatively uniform general mortality rates across the country. Notably, suicide rates within individual regions have remained surprisingly stable over time, suggesting deeper sociological underpinnings.

"Suicides are merely individual acts of despair, they are social facts that reflect the strength or weakness of our communal bonds," the Director stated. He emphasised that weaker social integration significantly increases the likelihood of suicide, regardless of economic conditions.

Sheikh Labaran further noted that while economic parameters may currently show positive trends, social cohesion remains the most critical factor in determining national mental health outcomes. He observed that the level of industrialisation, urban migration, and weakening of traditional community structures may also account for regional disparities in suicide trends.

Commenting on Ghana’s political transitions, the intelligence chief stated that the ouster of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was, in his view, “necessary to restore social equilibrium.” He argued that under Akufo-Addo’s administration, the absence of a strong ethical code and unchecked individualism weakened social integration, resulting in increased emotional isolation and psychological distress.

In contrast, President John Dramani Mahama was praised for instituting a Code of Conduct for Public Officers, which promoted accountability and social responsibility among leadership. Sheikh Labaran asserted that Mahama’s legacy would be remembered for fostering national unity, civic discipline, and stability, key elements for reducing suicide risk in the long term.

Sheikh Labaran reiterated CIIB’s position that national suicide rates are projected to decline by 2027, not necessarily because of economic performance, but due to improving social integration policies, enhanced communal engagement, and more responsive governance.

The CIIB urges policymakers, civil society groups, traditional authorities, and faith-based organisations to intensify efforts in building stronger community bonds, promoting mental health awareness, and sustaining a national culture of empathy and support.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with decision to elect NPP communication directors — Ahiagbah fights ...

15 minutes ago

Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson

19 minutes ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward K. Omane Boamah Defence Minister Omane Boamah to outline security priorities at Government Accou...

28 minutes ago

President Mahama speaking at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Sunday, July 20 Auditor-General report is ready, contractors who received double payment will be...

42 minutes ago

Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama reassures Ghanaians Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama rea...

48 minutes ago

Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference

57 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase

1 hour ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism finan...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

1 hour ago

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line