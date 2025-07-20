Iran-Israel Conflict: Is The World Bracing For “The Mother Of All Battles”

The year 2025 will be considered as a very important year in the history of the Middle East. Since 1948, there have been several wars between Israel and the Arabs. But in 2025, for the first time since its independence, Israel had to face a formidable non-Arab country in West Asia called the Islamic Republic of Iran. The old name of Iran was Persia.

On June 13, 2025, Israel directly attacked Iran, shocking the whole world. Israel carried out this attack on Iran, showing the reasons that Iran was very close to developing a nuclear weapon and its nuclear program is an existential threat. Israel has been playing this record for the past several decades. Through this attack, Israel gave yet another clear proof of its reckless actions.

Israel has also deliberately bypassed any diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear program. The JCPAO (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) accord reached in 2015 was considered the best solution to constrain Iran's nuclear programme. But this accord had been sabotaged by the withdrawal of the US from JCPAO in 2018. At that time Donald Trump, the 45th President of America, rejected this accord simply to pacify Israel. Today, it appears that Donald Trump's indiscreet action in 2018 turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Iran. During this long gap of seven years from 2018 till the beginning of Donald Trump's second non-consecutive term in 2025, Iran has successfully extended its nuclear programme and also made an extraordinary achievement in missile programmes.

Israel's self-seeking policy of “Heads I win and tails you lose” terribly backfired. The net outcome has been Israel's humiliating defeat and Donald Trump's silent capitulation to Iran on 24th June 2025, when Iran's nonstop drone and hypersonic missile attacks on Israel and daring attacks on the US military bases in Qatar and Iraq forced Donald Trump to declare the end of the war. With Iran's decision to discontinue missile attacks, three parties against Iran, namely the US, Israel and Arab countries having American military bases, cast a big sigh of relief. Perhaps all three of these parties had to express their gratitude to the benevolent God by saying, “Oh God, you saved us all.”

So, after only twelve days of attacking Iran, Israel had no option but to accept a ceasefire on June 24, 2025. Just consider: when the aggressor in a war (here, it is Israel) agreed to stop the war unilaterally and without any condition, it is quite understandable what kind of drubbing and destruction this aggressor had to endure.

This is the first time since 1948 that Israel has been humiliatingly defeated by Iran.The common people of Israel, their government, and their allied countries are unable to accept the shame of this defeat. It is believed that they are all going through a great deal of mental anguish. And now, it has become clear to them that the military power of the Arab countries and the military power of Iran are not the same. But the terrible pain of Israel's humiliating defeat is driving them to mount another war against Iran. They are rapidly preparing for another new attack against Iran. So, their leaders keep saying, “The war is far from over.”

Israel knows very well that it cannot fight Iran alone. Therefore, it is making serious efforts to implement the plan to go to war against Iran together with its strong allies, the United States and three or four other major European countries (the names mostly reported are Germany, France and the UK). Let us see the reasons why Israel might want to go to war against Iran again at the opportune moment:

First, Israel will want to take full revenge by attacking Iran again because it needs to cover up its defeat in June 2025.

Second, the ultimate goals of mounting an unprovoked war against Iran on June 13, 2025 have not been achieved at all. For example, the destruction of Iran's nuclear weapon facilities has not been achieved as intended. The attempt to overthrow the current regime of Iran and install an obedient government has failed.

Third, before the June war of 2025, Iran always extended its full cooperation regarding its nuclear activities, but now after the war, Iran has turned 360 degrees back on sharing its nuclear program. As a result of the hypocrisy of America and its crazy child Israel, Iran has decided not to cooperate with IAEA ( International Atomic Energy Agency) about its nuclear weapons programme any longer. If Iran sticks to its decision and remains unmoved it might prompt Israel and its allies to attack Iran again as early as possible.

Fourth, the plan to attack Iran again has already been set , and the signs of this are clearly visible. For example, America, Germany, the UK, etc., have vigorously started dumping all kinds of military hardware and ammunition to Israel within the shortest possible time.

Fifth, the Arab countries, particularly where American military bases operate, are very much panicky about Iran's rising power and dominance over the region. Therefore, they would also endorse the next massive attack against Iran.

Sixth, outrageous acts of the Israeli government over the past few decades demonstrate that their people are not destined to get the much-awaited peace and tranquillity in their long statehood.Only war and unrest constantly await them.Therefore, another terrible war between Iran and Israeli forces is not an unlikely possibility.

Now let's talk about Iran's after-war strategy. Iran has already demonstrated its strong resilience and military might. It has shown its capability to retaliate against a powerful military force like Israel and the US and has won victory in just twelve days. It has forced Israel and its close ally America to take the initiative to stop the war. Iran is well aware that Israel and its allies are desperate for revenge, just like a poisonous snake waits for the deadly strike.

Therefore, Iran is not sitting idle. At home, the Iranian administration is carrying out a massive combing operation throughout the country to eliminate all Mossad agents and other fifth columnists.Getting rid of these saboteurs is now their topmost priority.

In addition, they are quickly trying to overcome the deficits that have been revealed in the 12-day war.They are mobilising all their resources to procure the most sophisticated military ammunition, including the air defence system, from external sources.Through the successful application of diplomacy and the policy of mutual gains, they are seeking as much military and non-military help as possible from China, Russia and other allied countries like Pakistan, North Korea, etc. It won't be an exaggeration to state here that as a deterrent against possible use of nuclear weapons by Israel, Iran now might try to take possession of nuclear arsenals from friendly nuclear powered countries. It is claimed that many countries are interested in giving Iran a nuclear bomb. Former Russian President Dmitry

Medvedev has already made such a statement on this matter.

The world is probably on the verge of another terrible war. Maybe this will be the start of the Third World War. All the countries located in the Middle East and the superpowers linked to the conflicting countries may be directly and indirectly dragged into this war.The result of which will be massive destruction in the whole region. If nuclear weapons are used by each other, then all the achievements of human civilization will be destroyed. It is appropriate to give the reference from Google on the Iran-Israel conflict: “Scripture (from the Bible) also predicts that in the last days, a great coalition from the north—including Persia (modern-day Iran)—will rise up against Israel (see Ezekiel 38–39).” It is commented, “While what we are seeing today is not the full fulfilment of that prophecy, it is certainly a foreshadowing.” But, given Israel's overwhelming desire to take full revenge on Iran in the coming days, it appears that the next war between Iran and Israel will perhaps be the "Mother of All the Battles”.

Written by: M. ASHIQ

Ex-Teacher, Scholastica, and Sunbeams

Bangladesh,

Bangladesh,