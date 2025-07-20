ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP’s electoral fraud strategies collapsed when we activated all body cameras in 2024—Omane Boamah

  Sun, 20 Jul 2025
Headlines Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah
SUN, 20 JUL 2025
Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah

Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the 2024 general elections, claiming the party had a comprehensive plan to manipulate the outcome in its favour.

According to him, the strategy was abruptly foiled by a counterintelligence initiative launched by the then-opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), dubbed “Eagle Eye.” He asserted that the NDC’s use of body cameras and heightened vigilance caught the NPP off guard and neutralised their alleged electoral fraud plans.

“Their Electoral Fraud Strategies Collapsed When We Activated All Body Cameras in 2024! #EAGLEEYES,” Dr. Boamah wrote in a social media post, implying that the surveillance initiative played a pivotal role in safeguarding the electoral process.

While the Defence Minister did not provide further evidence to support his claim, his remarks come just a day after the NPP concluded its National Delegates Conference in Accra—a key event the party says marks the start of its internal reorganisation and preparations for the 2028 elections.

The timing of Dr. Boamah’s comments has raised eyebrows in political circles, with some questioning whether his statement was intended to deflect from the NPP’s post-election rebranding efforts.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah NPP’s electoral fraud strategies collapsed when we activated all body cameras in...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A Plus NPP will sink further until they apologise and accept Kwame Nkrumah was the foun...

3 hours ago

Legal practitioner Kwaku Azar Mustapha Hamid, others allegedly spent extorted millions on property, luxury car...

3 hours ago

Businessman faces court for impersonating Prof. Joshua Alabi in GHC60,000 fraud case Businessman faces court for impersonating Prof. Joshua Alabi in GHC60,000 fraud ...

3 hours ago

Heartbreaking tragedy as driver plows into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring 30 Heartbreaking tragedy as driver plows into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring ...

3 hours ago

Show owner at Mpasaaso arrested over illegal meter connections Mpasaaso shop owner arrested for tampering with electricity meter in Ashanti Reg...

3 hours ago

The arrest of Mwangi (R) has triggered a wave of condemnation online. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) Arrested Kenyan activist faces terror charges

3 hours ago

Immigration Officer AICO Japhet Boateng Kyei Ghana Immigration Officer killed by speeding vehicle near Accra Arts Centre

5 hours ago

I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest everybody – Muntaka tells taskforce I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest ...

5 hours ago

Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line