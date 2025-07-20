NPP’s electoral fraud strategies collapsed when we activated all body cameras in 2024—Omane Boamah

Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the 2024 general elections, claiming the party had a comprehensive plan to manipulate the outcome in its favour.

According to him, the strategy was abruptly foiled by a counterintelligence initiative launched by the then-opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), dubbed “Eagle Eye.” He asserted that the NDC’s use of body cameras and heightened vigilance caught the NPP off guard and neutralised their alleged electoral fraud plans.

“Their Electoral Fraud Strategies Collapsed When We Activated All Body Cameras in 2024! #EAGLEEYES,” Dr. Boamah wrote in a social media post, implying that the surveillance initiative played a pivotal role in safeguarding the electoral process.

While the Defence Minister did not provide further evidence to support his claim, his remarks come just a day after the NPP concluded its National Delegates Conference in Accra—a key event the party says marks the start of its internal reorganisation and preparations for the 2028 elections.

The timing of Dr. Boamah’s comments has raised eyebrows in political circles, with some questioning whether his statement was intended to deflect from the NPP’s post-election rebranding efforts.