NPP will sink further until they apologise and accept Kwame Nkrumah was the founder of Ghana — A Plus

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A Plus, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to recognize Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the sole founder of modern Ghana.

According to him, the party’s continued denial of this historical truth is contributing to its political decline.

“Until the NPP accepts this fact and accords Nkrumah the respect he deserves, the party will keep sinking deeper than it already has,” A Plus stated.

He added that Nkrumah’s legacy remains alive and relevant, and the sooner the NPP comes to terms with that, the better it will be for the party’s future.

Kwame A Plus made his remarks in a post shared on social media.

Dear NPP,

Congratulations on a successful Congress. Though I secretly wished it had rained just to see if some of your members would use umbrellas, the truth is that, I’m happy you still have a solid base.

Every democracy needs a strong and credible opposition to ensure checks, balances, and accountability. And so, it is in our own interest to wish you well.

However, I want to inform you of something spiritual that you may have overlooked. You owe a spirit an apology. You have offended a very powerful spirit and it is hunting your party. Humbly seek forgiveness and promise to do better when given power. Trust me, if you do this, you will be successful and happy again in 2036

More than 50 years ago, the visionary Kwame Nkrumah established the Pomadze Poultry Farm-the biggest poultry farm in West Africa at the time. He also set up a feed mill just a few kilometers from the farm, where chicken feed was produced. He established a seed company for research and storage of maize and other grains for the poultry farm. He built a hatchery to produce day-old chicks to be raised by the farm and for export; something we are struggling to do today. He also established an animal husbandry center for animal research and to raise livestock.

To educate people to understand and continue his vision, he established the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (now the South Campus of the University of Education Winneba) and the Specialist Training College (now the North Campus of the University of Education). All these within my area alone-about a four-mile radius across Gomoa Central, Gomoa West, and Efutu constituencies.

From my childhood days, I’ve been obsessed with Kwame Nkrumah. I’ve prayed to Nkrumah. I’ve poured libation to Nkrumah. That man was more than fifty years ahead of his time.

We Nkrumahists believe that “Nkrumah never dies.” Periodically, he comes back to life as a different person. For example, he has returned to Burkina Faso as Ibrahim Traoré. Many years ago while living the rest of his life in Guinea as honorary co-president. he prophesied that he shall return to Ghana one day, and yes! He has returned as the great visionary John Dramani Mahama.

Kwame Nkrumah is no longer just the name of a man who once lived. It is the name of an African spirit that gives hope, wisdom, deep insight, great vision, and a breadth of understanding as measureless as the sand on the seashore. When you look at John Dramani Mahama carefully, you can tell that he is possessed—the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah is actively manifesting in him.

Like Jesus Christ said in John 14:12, “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.” That’s the same way those who follow Nkrumah shall be possessed by the spirit, and they shall do amazing things.

Listen carefully: no political party in this country will ever be successful if they try to destroy Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy or disrespect him. The recent example is a clear indication of the power of the spirit of Nkrumah.

Though Ghana will forever acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of all those who supported our independence struggle-including J.B. Danquah, there is, and will always be, a Founder. His name is Kwame Nkrumah.

Just as Julius Nyerere, Ahmed Sékou Touré, Muhammad Ali of Egypt, and Dom Pedro I of Brazil are founders of nations who are revered by their people, we will tell our children and our children’s children about Kwame Nkrumah. We will speak his name until the day it is wildly established and universally accepted that Kwame Nkrumah is the saviour of the Black race, the one who knees humbly before the almighty Father to intercede for us and the black race.

The building of monuments and renovation of the Kwame Nkrumah Museum is meaningless unless it is linked to the total acceptance of Nkrumah as the founding father of Ghana-a Ghana where the apostrophe in “Founder’s Day” comes before the “s” and not after it.

Nkrumah never dies!