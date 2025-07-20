Mr. President, On Prisoners—They Are Still Humans, No Matter What

Nigeria's correctional facilities are operating under immense and continuous pressure, presenting a profound challenge to the nation's capacity to uphold justice and human rights. The quantitative evidence of this strain is stark: official figures indicate an occupancy rate of 136.7%, meaning that approximately 86,000 individuals are confined within spaces originally designed to humanely accommodate a mere 50,000. This consistent and severe overcrowding transcends simple discomfort; it fundamentally redefines the living conditions within these facilities. Inmates frequently endure extreme spatial limitations, with individuals often having inadequate personal space. Ventilation systems are frequently insufficient to cope with such high densities, leading to stagnant, oxygen-depleted air. Furthermore, the sheer volume of occupants often overwhelms existing sanitation infrastructure, contributing to environments where basic hygiene is severely compromised. This sustained state of overpopulation creates a pervasive atmosphere that compromises not only physical well-being but also the fundamental dignity of every individual housed within these walls. The cumulative effect is a system that, by its very design and operational reality, struggles to meet even the most basic standards of humane detention.

The Pre-Trial Detainee Population: A Fundamental Discrepancy Undermining Justice

A particularly critical and defining characteristic of Nigeria's inmate population is the overwhelming proportion of unconvicted individuals, who constitute a staggering 70% of the total. This statistic highlights a profound and ongoing discrepancy within the justice system: these are citizens who, under Nigerian law, are legally presumed innocent until proven guilty, yet they are subjected to prolonged detention in conditions that often fall significantly below international human rights standards. Many are reportedly forced to sleep on cold, hard floors, frequently in areas made unsanitary by insufficient waste management or persistent dampness. This deprivation extends beyond mere discomfort; it serves as a constant, stark reminder of their dehumanized status within the system. The protracted nature of their pre-trial detention means that countless individuals spend months, if not years, in these harsh environments before their cases are even heard, let alone resolved. This situation is not merely a consequence of insufficient resources; it reflects a systemic bottleneck and, for many, an active form of degradation that deeply undermines the very principles of fairness, due process, and the presumption of innocence that are foundational to any functional justice system. It transforms correctional facilities into prolonged holding pens rather than places aligned with judicial processes.

The Impact on Minors: A Generational Concern with Enduring Consequences

The crisis within Nigeria's correctional facilities extends to its most vulnerable population: children. An estimated 26,000 individuals under the age of majority are currently incarcerated, representing an alarming statistic that carries profound implications for the nation's future. This demographic includes unique and distressing cases, such as infants born within prison environments, whose very first breaths are drawn in conditions of confinement and squalor. It also encompasses toddlers housed alongside their mothers, thereby experiencing their crucial formative years navigating the traumatic landscape of institutional detention rather than a nurturing developmental environment. Beyond these youngest inmates, a significant number of teenagers face protracted detentions without judicial resolution, their youthful potential stifled and their development occurring within the confines of the system.

This environment, far from fostering rehabilitation or positive development, inadvertently contributes to the mass-production of trauma across a vulnerable generation. The psychological scars inflicted upon these children are not superficial; they are deep-seated and likely to have enduring societal consequences for decades to come. We can anticipate generations emerging with fractured identities and a diminished sense of self, shaped by early deprivation, neglect, and exposure to harsh realities. Their capacity for empathy may be warped, replaced by the brutal lessons of survival learned in confinement. Tragically, this cycle creates a discernible risk of perpetuating violence, as individuals who have known only brutality often find themselves re-enacting it. This situation transcends a mere policy failure; it stands as a profound and potentially unforgivable disservice to Nigeria's future human capital and societal stability.

Psychological Damage: Breeding Societal Time Bombs with Far-Reaching Effects

Indefinite detention, particularly for those awaiting trial, transcends a simple legal failing; it functions as a potent form of mental warfare, a slow and agonizing process that inflicts profound and lasting psychological damage. For adults, prolonged and unjust confinement creates an environment conducive to the insidious development of incurable paranoia and heightened aggression. Their minds, constantly on guard against real or perceived threats within the prison environment, may twist and distort, making genuine and healthy reintegration into broader society an exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, endeavor. They often emerge from these facilities not rehabilitated or re-socialized, but rather hardened, deeply mistrustful of others, and potentially more prone to dangerous behaviors, thus posing a complex challenge to community safety.

The impact on children is even more catastrophic, given the critical developmental periods they are experiencing. The sustained stress, pervasive fear, and severe lack of intellectual and emotional stimulation inherent in prison environments can cause permanent neurological and emotional damage. Their ability to effectively regulate emotions, to form healthy and secure attachments with others, and to process complex social cues can be irrevocably impaired. When correctional facilities abandon their fundamental mandates of healing, educating, and reintegrating individuals, they cease to function as places of correction. Instead, they transform into factories inadvertently forging tomorrow’s criminals, churning out individuals stripped of their inherent humanity and primed to unleash their accumulated trauma and learned behaviors back onto society. This systematic psychological destruction is not merely an internal prison problem; it is creating a ticking cluster of social time bombs, threatening to destabilize the very fabric of the nation from within its own borders.

Federal Government's Prison Management Failures: A Blueprint for Endemic Chaos

The recurring and widespread security breaches within Nigeria's prison system offer compelling and irrefutable evidence of profound federal management failures. The case of Koton Karfe, with its alarming record of four distinct jailbreaks within a single decade, resulting in the escape of a staggering 700 inmates, is not an isolated incident or an unfortunate anomaly; rather, it is a symptomatic manifestation of a deeply flawed and fundamentally unsustainable centralized control mechanism. This top-down management approach, dictated from Abuja, proves to be not only a profound disservice to the human rights of incarcerated individuals but also represents a grave and escalating threat to national security.

Nigeria's vast geographical expanse and complex array of challenges – ranging from persistent militant activity in the Niger Delta region to devastating herdsmen clashes in the Middle Belt – unequivocally necessitate localized, nuanced solutions. A monolithic federal bureaucracy, inherently distant and often disconnected from the ground realities, simply lacks the agility and contextual understanding to effectively manage the granular security needs and unique socio-cultural intricacies of such diverse regions. Imposing a rigid, one-size-fits-all federal control over such critical infrastructure is not merely inefficient; it effectively constitutes a death sentence for justice. This approach fosters conditions ripe for continued instability, facilitates further escapes, and inadvertently contributes to the perpetuation of the very violence and insecurity it ostensibly aims to contain. The perception of central control, in this context, is an illusion that, in reality, serves as a blueprint for systemic chaos and operational dysfunction.

Civil Society Filling Government's Gaps: A Terrifying Signal of Systemic Collapse

The commendable and often heroic efforts of civil society organizations, such as the Egbuagu Foundation's pledge to free 1,000 inmates, undeniably stand as beacons of hope amidst profound despair and systemic failure. However, this very heroism paradoxically serves to expose the Nigerian state's criminal negligence in its starkest and most undeniable form. When private citizens and charitable organizations are compelled by dire necessity to step in and undertake what are unequivocally the government's fundamental responsibilities – such as ensuring basic human rights, guaranteeing access to justice, and maintaining humane conditions within state facilities – it ceases to be a mere sign of civil society strength. Instead, it becomes a terrifying and unequivocal signal of systemic governmental collapse.

It constitutes a profound national disgrace when the state, through its inaction and mismanagement, leaves behind a bloody stain of human suffering, and then relies on its own citizens to apply metaphorical band-aids to gaping wounds that are fundamentally its obligation to heal. This outsourcing of humanity is not only morally reprehensible but functionally unsustainable. Nigeria must urgently cease its abdication of duty and internalize the critical understanding that when its own citizens are forced to perform the essential functions of governance, it screams to the world of a state that has fundamentally failed its people. The government is ethically and operationally bound to reclaim its core responsibilities and must immediately cease relying on the goodwill and charitable efforts of others to mask its profound, life-threatening, and institutionally embarrassing deficiencies.

Constitutional Neglect: The Absolute Imperative of State Prison Autonomy

Every single day that passes without the necessary constitutional amendment, the profound torture and systemic injustice within Nigeria's prison system become further entrenched and institutionalized. Urgent prison autonomy for states is not merely a policy recommendation to be debated; it is an absolute, non-negotiable constitutional imperative, crucial for upholding basic human rights and restoring order. The current centralized control mechanism, deeply enshrined in existing law, functions as a direct enabler of the ongoing human rights abuses and the systemic dysfunction witnessed across the facilities. States must be immediately empowered with the necessary authority to:

Construct humane local jails specifically designed for pretrial detainees. These facilities, being smaller and more locally manageable, could be meticulously designed to adhere to established international human rights standards, thereby directly alleviating the horrific overcrowding currently plaguing federal "holding" cells where the unconvicted languish for indeterminate periods.

Create culturally rooted rehabilitation programs that are precisely tailored to the specific needs, languages, and socio-cultural contexts of local communities. Generic, top-down federal programs consistently fail to address the underlying issues contributing to crime and effective reintegration. In contrast, localized, community-led initiatives possess the unique potential to foster genuine transformation and reduce recidivism more effectively.

Drastically slash the staggering backlog of cases through innovative, state-led judicial initiatives such as "Camp Courts." The proven success of these models, notably in Malawi where they achieved a remarkable 40% reduction in case delays, powerfully demonstrates their potential to rapidly process cases, thus significantly reducing the chronically swollen population of awaiting-trial inmates and mitigating prolonged unjust detentions.

Any further delay in granting this crucial autonomy will not only perpetuate the current cycle of unimaginable suffering and human rights violations but will inevitably lead to an increased number of preventable deaths behind bars and a continued, dangerous erosion of the rule of law across the nation.

Broken Communication: A Silent Killer of Inmates and a Systemic Failure

The horrifying and often overlooked truth is that a critical breakdown in fundamental communication among key justice stakeholders is systematically contributing to a silent, yet pervasive, form of mortality among awaiting-trial inmates. The absence of regular, mandated meetings and information sharing between judges, police forces, and correctional officers creates an opaque and fragmented system. Within this administrative void, individuals can simply disappear, their cases stalled indefinitely, and their very existence becoming unknown to external oversight. This profound lack of coordinated effort and information flow directly translates into an effective, albeit invisible, slaughter within the confines of the prison walls, where neglect becomes a de facto death sentence.

To urgently stem this tide of preventable deaths, injustices, and abuses, Nigeria must immediately mandate the establishment and consistent operation of monthly Justice Review Councils, with Governors specifically mandated to chair these critical bodies. Without the regular oversight and accountability provided by these vital mechanisms, the nation will continue to witness:

Detainees forgotten for ten years or more, their legal existence effectively erased, their cases lost in a labyrinth of bureaucratic inertia and systemic neglect, denying them even the most basic right to a timely hearing.

Critically sick inmates denied access to essential, life-saving medicine, succumbing to treatable illnesses not due to a lack of medical knowledge but due to administrative neglect, a lack of access to care facilities, and the absence of a coordinated medical response within the system.

Children growing up in highly vulnerable, rape-prone wards, enduring unspeakable trauma and systematic abuse, their innocence stolen by a system that has fundamentally failed its most sacred duty to protect them.

This pervasive operational blindness and lack of interconnected accountability serve as a slow but certain death sentence for countless individuals. Only through the consistent implementation of transparent and legally mandated communication channels and oversight bodies can these profound systemic failures be exposed, effectively rectified, and lives unequivocally saved, thereby restoring even a semblance of justice and human dignity within the correctional system.

Final Warning: Prisons as Societal Pressure Cookers Nearing Implosion

The collective verdict from the United Nations and numerous international human rights organizations is clear, consistent, and chillingly precise: correctional facilities that fail to rehabilitate are not isolated problems confined to their physical walls. Instead, they function as highly volatile, destabilizing forces that possess the inherent capacity to "explode into societal chaos." Nigeria, therefore, is not merely grappling with a correctional crisis; it stands precariously at the very brink of such an implosion. The current and deplorable state of its prisons – characterized by severe overcrowding, inhumane living conditions, and an environment ripe for radicalization – is analogous to a dangerously overfilled pressure cooker. Within these confines, resentment is actively accumulating, despair is deepening, and a profound, perhaps inevitable, desire for retribution is being fostered and intensified.

To avert this national catastrophe, which looms ever larger, the government must undertake an immediate, radical reversal of its current course through comprehensive, decisive, and unflinching action. This includes:

Radical decentralization of prison management, which would empower individual states with the necessary authority and resources to implement localized, genuinely humane, and demonstrably efficient correctional systems that are responsive to regional needs.

Immediate implementation of comprehensive trauma care programs within all facilities, actively addressing the deep-seated psychological wounds and pervasive emotional damage inflicted upon inmates by the very system designed to hold them, thereby fostering a realistic potential for genuine rehabilitation and healing.

Urgent and systematic releases of all those unjustly held, with particular emphasis on the large population of unconvicted individuals and those whose periods of detention have far exceeded any reasonable or legal timeframe, thus alleviating overcrowding and correcting long-standing injustices.

Failure to act decisively, comprehensively, and without further delay will not only perpetuate the current humanitarian crisis and the untold suffering it entails but will inevitably lead to a devastating national implosion. This implosion will be fueled and exacerbated by the very despair, rage, and cycles of violence that have been systematically nurtured and intensified within Nigeria's own correctional facilities.

"They are still humans. No matter what." This is not a polite request. It is not a gentle suggestion. It is an alarm. A final, deafening warning from the depths of Nigeria's suffering, echoing across the nation. The time for decisive action is now, before the pressure cooker inevitably bursts.

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American psychologist, educator, and author with deep expertise in forensic, legal, and clinical psychology, cross-cultural psychology, and police and prison science. Born in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria, and the son of a 37-year veteran of the Nigeria Police Force, his early immersion in law enforcement laid the foundation for a lifelong commitment to justice, institutional transformation, and psychological empowerment.

In 2011, he introduced state-of-the-art forensic psychology to Nigeria through the National Universities Commission and Nasarawa State University, where he served as Associate Professor of Psychology. Over the decades, he has taught at Florida Memorial University, Florida International University, Broward College (as Assistant Professor and Interim Associate Dean), Nova Southeastern University, and Lynn University. He currently teaches at Walden University and holds virtual academic roles with Weldios University and ISCOM University.

In the U.S., Prof. Oshodi serves as a government consultant in forensic-clinical psychology and leads professional and research initiatives through the Oshodi Foundation, the Center for Psychological and Forensic Services. He is the originator of Psychoafricalysis, a culturally anchored psychological model that integrates African sociocultural realities, historical memory, and symbolic-spiritual consciousness—offering a transformative alternative to dominant Western psychological paradigms.

A proud Black Republican, Professor Oshodi is a strong advocate for ethical leadership, institutional accountability, and renewed bonds between Africa and its global diaspora—working across borders to inspire psychological resilience, systemic reform, and forward-looking public dialogue.