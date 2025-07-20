South Africa and Ghana advance to semis at women's Africa Cup of Nations

Defending champions South Africa and Ghana advanced to Tuesday's semi-finals at the women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following penalty shoot-out victories over Senegal and Algeria respectively.

After the match ended goalless at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, South Africa triumphed 4–1 in the shoot-out to set up a semi-final date with Nigeria at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Following crucial saves towards the end of the encounter, South Africa's goalkeeper Andile Dlamini emerged as the heroine.

The 32-year-old dived to her left to palm away Senegal's second penalty taken by Nguenar Ndiaye and she sprang to the right to block Méta Kandé's next effort.

Those feats left Bambanani Mbane with the chance to secure a place in the semi-final and the 35-year-old defender thrashed high into the top left hand corner to spark South African celebrations.

“I said the game was not going to be easy," South Africa boss Desiree Ellis told reporters after the match.

"I said it was going to be a difficult game because of the group Senegal were in and how they got out – and we didn't expect anything less.

"I don't have enough words to describe my team – the resilience, the courage, the never-say-die attitude, the willingness to fight for each other. No matter what they threw at us we were able to withstand that."

Ghana continue surge

Ghana's game against Algeria in Berkane also finished goalless after extra-time and the west Africans set up their semi-final showdown with hosts Morocco after seeing off Algeria 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan saved efforts from Marine Dafeur and Inès Belloumou to give her side the advantage and a place in the last four for the first time since 2016.

"Obviously a lot of emotions for me," said Ghana boss Kim Lars Björkegren who took over in January.

"But most of all I'm happy for the players and for the other coaches, the staff, everybody that works so hard around the team.

"They're doing a great job. It's so many that deserve this victory. So I'm really happy for them and proud of their girls. I really like the hard work that they're putting in."

Ghana will take on Morocco at the Stade Olympique on Tuesday evening attempting to reach the final for the first time since 2006.