Israel kills more aid seekers in Gaza, issues evacuation threat

By Al Jazeera
At least 25 people, including 19 aid seekers, have been killed in a fresh wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Al Jazeera on Sunday, July 20.

The strikes come amid intensifying hostilities and a new evacuation threat issued by Israeli forces, further compounding the already dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

In a separate incident, two more Palestinians, including a 35-day-old infant, have died from malnutrition at Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital. Their deaths underscore the worsening health crisis as food and medical supplies remain critically scarce.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in a mass protest, calling for an end to the war. Demonstrators urged U.S. President Donald Trump to help broker a deal to bring home the remaining captives believed to be held in Gaza, estimated at 50 individuals.

Since the war in October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed at least 58,765 people and wounded 140,485, according to the report. On the Israeli side, an estimated 1,139 people were killed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, with more than 200 taken captive.

