Happy Birthday to Me – A Journey of Grace, Growth and Gratitude

Today is not just a day to mark my birth. It is a moment to pause and look back at how far God has brought me. From the very beginning, it has been God. His hands have carried me. His love has held me together. His purpose has given me direction.

I am not only celebrating another year of being alive. I am celebrating making it through. I am celebrating healing, both the kind people saw and the kind they did not. I am celebrating strength that stayed quiet. I am celebrating small wins and big victories that only God could make happen.

Today, I also want to make this about others, not just myself.

I pray for you.

I pray your heart finds peace.

I pray your body is filled with strength.

I pray your soul finds rest.

And I pray that God blesses the parts of you that no one else sees.

As we say where I come from, Ningsaala Puobabangna. You do not know what is in someone's stomach.

We do not really know what others are going through. That is why I choose to walk with more patience, more kindness, and more love. That is my birthday choice. Not just to celebrate myself, but to understand others better, to love deeper, and to give freely.

To everyone who has been part of my journey, thank you.

To those still searching for a way forward, I see you.

To those who have supported me in any way, may God bless you richly.

And to anyone silently struggling, I pray peace finds you soon.

Today, I am not just thankful for life. I am thankful for awareness.

Awareness that life is delicate. People carry hidden stories. And love is never wasted.

Happy Birthday to me.

My heart is full. My hands are open.

And I pray that the same God who has carried me will carry us all.

