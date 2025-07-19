'They even tried to scam me' – IGP Yohuno exposes MoMo fraud ring operating from Nsawam prison

Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has shared a startling personal encounter with a mobile money fraudster who unknowingly targeted him—an attempt that later led investigators straight to Nsawam Prison.

His revelation sheds light on the increasingly sophisticated tactics used by inmates to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.

Narrating the incident, the IGP said the fraudster had called him with a pleasant tone, requesting that he dial a code.

“He greeted me nicely, in a nice voice, and gave me some code that I should dial. Then I knew that if I dialled the code, one way or the other, he would be able to get to know my password,” he recounted.

“That means that all the money I have in my MoMo account would be transferred.”

Suspicious, Yohuno confronted the caller: “I asked him, my brother, where are you? What work do you do? Are you sure you are genuine? I know where you are.”

The fraudster, realizing he’d been caught, said ‘kwasia’ and eventually hung up. Upon tracing the number, police confirmed it was originating from Nsawam Prison.

The IGP cited another case involving a well-known Ghanaian who was threatened by unknown callers demanding ₵100,000, or else he’d be killed.

“The man was panting and rushed to me at my house,” Yohuno said. “I collected the number, and when we checked the location, it was again at Nsawam.”

These aren’t isolated cases. Yohuno explained that many inmates orchestrate elaborate scams using background sound effects like police siren simulations to pressure victims into sending money.

“Sometimes they play a siren in the background and tell you a relative has been arrested,” he revealed. “Then they ask you to send money for bail.”

The IGP encouraged the public to be vigilant and to immediately contact the police when faced with such situations. “First thing, let’s find out where the person is. Quickly get in touch with the police so that we can trace the whereabouts,” he advised.

Shockingly, he added that some of these scammers are already serving 15 to 18-year sentences, yet still manage to operate their schemes from within.

“You can imagine somebody who is in prison and is being re-arrested. What punishment, again, can you give them?” he asked.

-Mynewsgh