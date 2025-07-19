[Full text] Bawumia's bold call at NPP Delegates Conference

Goodwill Message from Dr Mahamudu Bamumia @ NPP Delegates Conference

Kukrudu!!!

Kukrudu!!!

Kukrudu!!!

National Chairman

General Secretary

Former President J.A. Kufuor

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo

Former Chief of Staff

Former Second Lady

Council of Elders

National Executives

Regional Executives

Constituency Executives

Electoral Area Coordinators

Polling Station Executives,

Fellow Kukrudites,

We recently lost one our MPs, Ernest Kumi, the MP for Akwatia. I would ask that we all stand up to observe a minute silence for him.

May his soul and those of all other departed patriots rest in peace. Amen

Kukrudu!!!

It is with mixed feelings that I welcome you all to this national delegates conference. It is a joy to see the representation of our party from across the country converge once again for conference. I however would have wished that we would have been doing this under different circumstances. Yet still I am filled with hope, that as we reflect and reorganize we will soon be given the opportunity once again by our countrymen and women to serve and assist in rebuilding and transforming our nation.

The task ahead of us, is one that we have to conduct with diligence and measure. In times like this, we should be focussed on strengthening our bonds of unity and reinvesting in the ties that bind us. Our foundation and our strength has always been in building a united party. We have been the party that has over the years built the broadest coalition of citizens. Not just to win but to Govern. We have been the party that has over the years offered hope to the largest diversity of our peoples. Under our tent it has not mattered where you come from (Whether you are a Sefwi, Fante, Ewe, Ashanti, Ga-Dangbe Krobo, Dagomba, Wala, Dagarti, Konkomba, Frafra or Mamprusi. It has not mattered what religion you practice (Whether you are a Christian, Muslim or a traditional African religious practitioner). It has not mattered whether you are rich or poor or whether you are formally educated or not. This is why the root of our party resulted from an amalgamation of parties from different parts of Ghana and different interest groups:

Parties that Merged to Form the United Party included:

National Liberation Movement (NLM) – dominant in Ashanti Region, Northern People’s Party (NPP) – represented the Northern Territories Muslim Association Party (MAP) – had support in Muslim communities Anlo Youth Organisation (AYO) – based in the Volta Region Ga Shifimokpee – represented Ga interests in the Greater Accra Region Togoland Congress – focused on British Togoland interests Federation of Youth Organisation

It is clear therefore that the bonds of unity in diversity has been our lifeblood and our foundation. Now more than ever we must refresh them and desist from any language, character or actions that divide us. With unity and consistency we can regain the trust of Ghanaians. If we are fractured and at each others throats, none of us can cross over and lead us to fulfill this party’s purpose. Tribalism and religious bigotry pose an existential threat and should have no place in the New Patriotic Party.

We must also be consistent in pursuance of our effort to address not just the challenges within but more importantly the challenges that bedevil our motherland. In Governance there are ups and downs. Through the President J.A. Kufuor and President Nana Akufo Addo periods we succeeded at many and things with monumental and transformational achievements. Their achievements will stand the test of time. We have also learned useful lessons in how to improve some things in the future. We must remain resolute and consistent in doing the right things again and in applying the lessons the next time. We must ensure that Ghanaians genuinely see the lessons we have learnt and are willing to apply next time round. We shouldn’t be shy about them. It is then that our fellow country men and women will give us another opportunity to serve.

An army that wants to win a battle must exercise discipline within its ranks. Too often when we are yet to choose leaders, indiscipline, unacceptable language and unpardonable behavior become the order of the day. In the end when internal competitions are over, the attacks we would have launched on ourselves become the fodder and ammunition with which our opponents will attack us. We experienced it in the 2024 campaign, and we should not let it happen again a second time. That is why I call on all kukrudites to “Stop the internal attacks now”. “Stop the internal attacks now”. Stop the internal attacks now”.

Let us rather focus on the attempt by the NDC to undermine our democracy and rule of law in trying to remove the Chief Justice! Let us focus on their clear intention to go after the Electoral Commissioner subsequently! Let us focus on the violence and thuggery their hoodlums carried out in the recent Ablekuma election in the full view of the police and cameras. I again call on the President to bring the perpetrators to book and to remind them that the elephant never forgets! No matter how long it takes, we will prosecute the perpetrators when we assume office in 2029 insha Allah.

To the leadership of the party, I ask that you be firm and crack the whip so that discipline is maintained within our ranks. It is with discipline, humility, lessons learnt and pursuit of the common good for Ghana that we can become the refreshed party we desire.

Finally, in all our decisions today and in all our actions towards the reform process let us be guided by the rule of what is in the best interest of Ghana. On the dawn after the election as I prepared my remarks to concede the election of 2024, my singular focus was on what’s in Ghana’s best interest. I am fortified in my heart that as politicians we should always be guided by what’s in Ghana’s best interest at all times. What represents the best example to Ghana’s children? What is in Ghana’s best interest will always been in the best interest of the NPP. We cannot ever go wrong with that. Let us showcase it more and more as we reflect and rebuild.

I have no doubt that notwithstanding the challenges ahead, of which there will be many, if we are united and disciplined and work hard, we will win the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections by the Grace of God! It is still possible!

I wish us all a successful Annual Delegates Conference.