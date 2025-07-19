ModernGhana logo
Mahama suspends Cyber Security Boss over misuse of military officer

  Sat, 19 Jul 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has suspended the Director-General of the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti, for two weeks over what the presidency has described as a serious lapse in judgment involving a uniformed military officer.

Mr. Agbeti, who assumed office in March 2025, is alleged to have improperly used the officer as a personal bodyguard during public functions, without official approval or clearance. The move, widely criticised as a breach of protocol and national security guidelines, has drawn sharp concern within government and military circles.

In a letter signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, and dated July 15, 2025, the presidency expressed strong displeasure, describing Mr. Agbeti’s conduct as “inappropriate and embarrassing to the government.”

According to sources close to the Presidency, the two-week suspension is a preliminary measure, pending the outcome of internal investigations into the matter. More severe disciplinary action has not been ruled out.

Security analysts say the incident raises troubling questions about the boundaries of civilian authority over security personnel and the need for stricter enforcement of official protocols.

Mr. Agbeti took over leadership of the NCSA from Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who had led the authority since its establishment in 2017. His short tenure has now been marred by this controversy, putting his future at the helm of the nation’s cybersecurity policy in doubt.

