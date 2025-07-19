Abese La Adonten Division climaxes Afrimi Yam Festival with colorful durbar

The La Dadekotopong municipality in the Greater Accra Region came alive with a vibrant display of culture, tradition, and communal spirit as the chief, elders, and people of Abese La Adonten concluded their annual Afrimi Yele Yeli (Yam Festival) with a spectacular durbar.

The Afrimi Yam Festival serves as a significant precursor to the Homowo celebrations, reinforcing spiritual connections, ancestral reverence, and a sense of communal identity among the La people.

The event drew participation from various clans in La, as well as school children, who gathered to honor the theme: “Empowering Ghanaian Youth: Breaking the Chains of Drug Abuse through Cultural Heritage and Community Support.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopong, Hon. Rita Odoley Sowah; the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of La Dadekotopong; Ghana's Ambassador to Brazil, Hon. Nii Amansa Namoale; and other esteemed guests.

This year's celebration aimed to address the issue of drug abuse among the youth of La while promoting unity among the chiefs and people of the community.

In her remarks, Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, praised His Royal Highness, Nii Kwade Okropong I, the Abese La Adonten Mantse, for his transformational leadership and commitment to cultural-oriented progress.

She articulated that the Afrimi Yele Yeli (Yam Festival) transcends mere celebration, serving as a catalyst for reflection, education, and societal renewal.

The Minister emphasized that this year’s theme resonates powerfully amid rising youth substance abuse challenges, showcasing the Ga people's cultural pride, solidarity, and the importance of intergenerational dialogue.

She highlighted that Ghana’s cultural heritage embodies values such as respect, discipline, community, and resilience through traditional rites, music, storytelling, and dance.

She added that, the Afrimi Yam Festival acts as a living classroom, instilling identity and purpose while helping to resist risky behaviors and embrace their heritage, discover their strength to resist destructive influences.

Combatting drug abuse, she said, requires collective responsibility and active partnerships among traditional authorities, faith leaders, educators, parents, and peers adding that the structure of the Afrimi Yam festival, with its committees focusing on youth orientation, education, and cultural preservation, exemplifies how locally led initiatives can drive change.

"Our communities must foster mentoring systems, livelihood-skills training, and youth-friendly networks that empower our young people rather than simply preach to them," she stated.

His Royal Highness, Nii Kwade Okropong I, also underscored the importance of unity and communal harmony during the durbar.

He expressed concern about issues undermining the hard-earned reputation of La, noting that these challenges often stem from within the community itself. He urged the people of La to recognize that solutions to their problems must originate from their own efforts.

He pointed out that disunity among the GaDangbe people has impeded progress and development in the region, lamenting the prevalence of a "pull him down" mentality, backbiting, and malicious allegations that aim to tarnish the name of the Abese people. This gathering he said serves as a testament to his commitment to promote La.

He reiterated the necessity of peaceful coexistence among the chiefs and elders of La and called for full community support for initiatives undertaken by the Abese La Adonten Division, particularly those related to traditional rites.

A number of dignitaries, including lawyer Nii Ayikwei Otto, Hon. Nii Amansa Namoale, and among others were honored with citations and plaques for their hard work, which has benefited not only Abese La Adonten Division but also the GaDangbe community at large.