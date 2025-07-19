Here are those who can vote in NPP 2026 Presidential primary after electoral college expansion

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has passed a major constitutional amendment that dramatically expands its Electoral College for selecting the party’s presidential candidate, setting the stage for a broader and more inclusive internal election process ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The amendment was formally adopted during the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium. It marks a decisive move to deepen internal democracy and decentralise decision-making power in the selection of future flagbearers.

Chairman of the NPP Constitution Amendment Committee, Frank Davies, announced the successful adoption of the proposal, which will take effect during the party’s next presidential primaries.

“Whereas the National Council of the party has, pursuant to Article 13(1) of the constitution, scheduled January 31, 2026, as the date to elect the party's 2028 presidential candidate,” Mr Davies told delegates, “the National Annual Delegates Conference has adopted an amendment to expand the Electoral College for this purpose.”

The expanded Electoral College now comprises a much wider array of party stakeholders. It includes all former Members of Parliament, former parliamentary candidates, past Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as card-bearing former ministers and deputy ministers. Also eligible to vote under the new rules are past regional, constituency, and branch executives, members of the National Council of Elders and the National Patrons Council, and TESCON coordinators from recognised tertiary institutions.

This reform is designed to reflect the institutional memory, field experience, and long-term dedication of party veterans and grassroots operatives who have contributed to the NPP’s electoral fortunes. By bringing more voices into the fold, party leaders hope to boost internal cohesion and dismantle perceptions that the selection of flagbearers is driven by a powerful few at the top.

The measure is part of a sweeping constitutional overhaul initiated by the party in the wake of its defeat in the 2024 general elections. The 2025 conference, themed “Rebuilding Together with Our Values,” convened more than 5,500 delegates and reviewed over 50 motions out of more than 300 proposals submitted nationwide.

The expansion of the Electoral College is seen as one of the most consequential reforms emerging from the conference, signaling a deliberate shift in the party’s governance model. It also positions the NPP to enter the 2028 election season with a stronger, more representative platform for leadership selection—one that party insiders say reflects the party’s core values and historical foundation.