Renowned Kenyan human rights activist arrested

By AFP
Kenya Human rights activists Boniface Mwangi (right) and Agather Atuhaire (left) speak of their ordeal during a press conference following their controversial three-day detention and alleged torture in Tanzania. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP)
SAT, 19 JUL 2025
Kenyan human rights campaigner Boniface Mwangi was arrested at his home in the east African country, the latest in a long series of arrests, his wife and an NGO said on Saturday.

The prominent activist and former photojournalist has been detained on many occasions, including in May when he was abducted in Tanzania and allegedly tortured by security forces over several days.

"The police have come to our home and are taking my husband, talking of terrorism and arson! They've taken his gadgets and said they are taking him to DCI HQ," said his wife Njeri Mwangi on X, referring to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The announcement of the arrest, with no clear accusations so far, quickly sparked a wave of condemnation on social media.

Hussein Khalid, director of rights group Vocal Africa, confirmed the arrest on X and said he was following the case "to understand the reasons" for the detention.

The hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi was circulating widely on social media.

On May 19, Mwangi was arrested along with award-winning Ugandan journalist and activist Agather Atuhaire in Tanzania's economic capital, Dar es Salaam.

They were in the country to offer support to Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu, facing a potential death sentence in a treason trial, ahead of elections in October.

They were detained for several days and both accused police officers of acts of torture and sexual assault, and this week filed a case with the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Since the beginning of a large protest movement in Kenya in June 2024, President William Ruto has faced sharp criticism over a series of abductions and police violence.

Human rights organisation allege that more than 100 people have been killed since the beginning of last year's anti-government rallies, which were harshly suppressed.

Protests on July 7 were the deadliest in a year, with at least 38 deaths, including a 12-year-old girl.

