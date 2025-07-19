If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win election 2028 – Bawumia

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has delivered a powerful call for unity and cohesion as the party begins a critical process of reorganisation following its electoral defeat.

Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, Dr Bawumia urged delegates and supporters to recommit to the founding ideals that have historically anchored the party—diversity, inclusion, and solidarity.

"The task ahead of us is one that we have to conduct with diligence and measure," he said. "In times like these, we should be focused on strengthening our bonds of unity and reinvesting in the ties that bind us. Our foundation and our strength have always been in building a united party."

Dr Bawumia reminded the gathering that the NPP's legacy is deeply rooted in the spirit of coalition-building. He traced the party’s lineage back to the United Party (UP), which emerged from a merger of diverse regional and ideological groups—including the National Liberation Movement (Ashanti Region), Northern People’s Party, Muslim Association Party, Anlo Youth Organisation, Ga Shifimokpee, Togoland Congress, and the Federation of Youth Organisation.

This legacy, he said, continues to define the NPP’s inclusive character.

“It has never mattered where you come from—whether Sefwi, Fante, Ewe, Ashanti, Ga-Dangbe, Krobo, Dagomba, Wala, Dagaati, Konkomba, Frafra or Mamprusi. It has not mattered what religion you practice—Christianity, Islam, or African traditional religion. It has not mattered whether you are rich or poor, educated or not,” he declared.

But Dr Bawumia cautioned that internal rivalries, tribal sentiment, and sectarianism threaten to erode the very foundation of the party’s strength. He stressed that the NPP’s credibility and future hinge on its ability to overcome these divides.

“Now more than ever, we must refresh our commitment to unity. With unity and consistency, we can regain the trust of Ghanaians. If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none of us can cross over and lead us to fulfil this party’s purpose.”

His message landed as both a reflection and a warning—one meant to rekindle the NPP’s original spirit as it charts a new course ahead of the 2028 elections.