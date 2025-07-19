ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win election 2028 – Bawumia

  Sat, 19 Jul 2025
Headlines If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win election 2028 – Bawumia
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has delivered a powerful call for unity and cohesion as the party begins a critical process of reorganisation following its electoral defeat.

Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, Dr Bawumia urged delegates and supporters to recommit to the founding ideals that have historically anchored the party—diversity, inclusion, and solidarity.

"The task ahead of us is one that we have to conduct with diligence and measure," he said. "In times like these, we should be focused on strengthening our bonds of unity and reinvesting in the ties that bind us. Our foundation and our strength have always been in building a united party."

Dr Bawumia reminded the gathering that the NPP's legacy is deeply rooted in the spirit of coalition-building. He traced the party’s lineage back to the United Party (UP), which emerged from a merger of diverse regional and ideological groups—including the National Liberation Movement (Ashanti Region), Northern People’s Party, Muslim Association Party, Anlo Youth Organisation, Ga Shifimokpee, Togoland Congress, and the Federation of Youth Organisation.

This legacy, he said, continues to define the NPP’s inclusive character.

“It has never mattered where you come from—whether Sefwi, Fante, Ewe, Ashanti, Ga-Dangbe, Krobo, Dagomba, Wala, Dagaati, Konkomba, Frafra or Mamprusi. It has not mattered what religion you practice—Christianity, Islam, or African traditional religion. It has not mattered whether you are rich or poor, educated or not,” he declared.

But Dr Bawumia cautioned that internal rivalries, tribal sentiment, and sectarianism threaten to erode the very foundation of the party’s strength. He stressed that the NPP’s credibility and future hinge on its ability to overcome these divides.

“Now more than ever, we must refresh our commitment to unity. With unity and consistency, we can regain the trust of Ghanaians. If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none of us can cross over and lead us to fulfil this party’s purpose.”

His message landed as both a reflection and a warning—one meant to rekindle the NPP’s original spirit as it charts a new course ahead of the 2028 elections.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Lets stop the internal attacks now; NDC is our opponent, not ourselves — Bawumia to NPP members Let's stop the internal attacks now; NDC is our opponent, not ourselves — Bawumi...

1 hour ago

If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win election 2028 – Bawumia If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win electio...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin rallies NPP to ‘rebuild, reconnect and rebrand’ for 2028 comeback

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin NDC is a failure, their pledge to end galamsey has crashed into chaos – Afenyo-M...

1 hour ago

Let me be clear that NPP is ready to defend, protect itself in election 2028 – Otu Agorhom Let me be clear that NPP is ready to defend, protect itself in election 2028 – O...

1 hour ago

We’re not broken — Kodua rallies NPP 'We’re not broken' — Kodua rallies NPP

1 hour ago

We’re happy you’re resetting to play constructive criticism to help President Mahama rebuild Ghana – NDC to NPP We’re happy you’re resetting to play constructive criticism to help President Ma...

2 hours ago

$97 million could have fixed Pokuase-Amasaman road – Edudzi Tameklo slams NPP over National Cathedral project '$97 million could have fixed Pokuase-Amasaman road' – Edudzi Tameklo slams NPP ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia urges NPP leadership to crack the whip as party embarks on reform path Bawumia urges NPP leadership to "crack the whip" as party embarks on reform path

2 hours ago

NPP Delegates resoundingly reject proposal to lower youth age limit at 35 NPP Delegates resoundingly reject proposal to lower youth age limit at 35

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line