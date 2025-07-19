Afenyo-Markin rallies NPP to ‘rebuild, reconnect and rebrand’ for 2028 comeback

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has delivered a stirring call to action, urging New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to put internal rifts behind them and unite around a renewed vision rooted in discipline, loyalty, and grassroots engagement.

Addressing thousands of party delegates at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, July 19, Afenyo-Markin declared that despite the painful loss in the 2024 elections, the NPP remains strong and ready to reclaim its place in Ghanaian politics.

He dismissed any notion that the party is in disarray.

“Let’s move with one voice. We’re in a season that demands sober reflection and radical unity. This is a time to rebuild, reconnect with the grassroots, re-engage with the base and reconnect with Ghanaians with a bold new vision for the future. With unity, we become a force; unity doesn’t mean uniformity, but loyalty to a shared purpose,” he stated.

He called on the party to recommit to its founding values and reform its image not just with policy results, but through integrity, humility, and respect for party structures.

“We must rebrand ourselves with better results and strong character. We must rebuild together, anchored in our values that no individual is bigger than the NPP, and that belief must reflect our language, tone, strategy and posture towards one another,” Afenyo-Markin said.

Acknowledging internal strife and missteps that contributed to the party’s electoral defeat, the Minority Leader urged members to rise above divisions and return to the party’s core principles.

“Internal discord, suspicions, and disunity have cost us. We made mistakes, but we’re not a broken party; we’re only a battle-tested party. We’re not a party of despair. Let’s end hate campaigns. We must reclaim the spirit of unity, discipline and shared purpose.”

His remarks were delivered as the party gathered key stakeholders from all regions to begin a comprehensive reorganisation process. The conference marks the beginning of what the party hopes will be a political turnaround leading up to the 2028 general elections.