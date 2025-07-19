ModernGhana logo
NDC is a failure, their pledge to end galamsey has crashed into chaos – Afenyo-Markin

  Sat, 19 Jul 2025
SAT, 19 JUL 2025
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has launched a fierce critique of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the ruling party of abandoning its campaign promises and plunging ordinary Ghanaians into deeper economic hardship.

Addressing party faithful at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference at the University of Ghana on Saturday, July 19, Afenyo-Markin said the NDC had quickly shifted from lofty rhetoric to harmful policies that betray the very people they pledged to serve.

“The NDC’s betrayal is glaring. New levies on fuel have sparked pump prices, crashing ordinary Ghanaians,” he said, taking aim at the government’s controversial fuel price hikes.

He accused the Mahama administration of gross hypocrisy on illegal mining, or galamsey, highlighting the disconnect between its declarations and its actions.

“Their pledge to end galamsey has crashed into chaos. The president calls it a national emergency, yet refuses to declare a state of emergency,” Afenyo-Markin pointed out.

Turning his attention to the judiciary, the Minority Leader denounced what he called a deliberate attempt by the NDC to undermine judicial independence.

“They have vowed to reset our nation, but it has become a brazen assault on our judiciary—starting with the shameful vilification of our Chief Justice,” he said, referencing recent public attacks on Ghana’s top judicial officers by NDC sympathisers.

He further alleged that the government was positioning itself to exploit Ghana’s mineral wealth for political gain, rather than for the benefit of the nation.

“Their promise of change is a sham, with schemes afoot to funnel our mineral wealth to their cronies,” he charged, suggesting that key resources were being politicised for narrow interests.

Afenyo-Markin also condemned violence that reportedly marred the recent Ablekuma North by-election rerun, blaming NDC-aligned thugs for attacks on key NPP figures.

“Worst of all, the questionable Ablekuma North rerun where NDC-affiliated thugs attacked our candidate Nana Akua Afriyie and former MP Hawa Koomson,” he told delegates.

Wrapping up his remarks, the Minority Leader delivered a stinging verdict on the current administration’s performance.

“The message is clear—NDC is a failure, Ghana deserves better.”

His speech, marked by urgency and intensity, echoed a broader NPP narrative framing the Mahama-led government as a disappointment riddled with policy reversals, economic burdens, and institutional erosion.

