Let me be clear that NPP is ready to defend, protect itself in election 2028 – Otu Agorhom

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otu Agorhom, has delivered a fiery address at the party’s National Delegates Conference, vowing that the NPP will fiercely defend itself against any form of electoral manipulation in the lead-up to the 2028 general elections.

Addressing thousands of delegates at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, July 19, Mr. Agorhom expressed grave disappointment with what he described as a deeply flawed electoral process in 2024, stating that while the party accepts the outcome as the will of the people, it cannot ignore the glaring irregularities that accompanied the polls.

He accused the Electoral Commission and the security agencies of complicity and neglect, asserting that widespread incidents of voter intimidation, violence, and ballot box interference marred the credibility of the process. He cited the recent July 14 re-run at 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North as a shocking episode that, in his view, exposed systemic bias.

"We had already collated our results as a political party, and we were sure we had won with over 400 votes. Yet, to what can only be described as a collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NDC, the will of the people was reversed. Party members who went to support Honorable Ekua Afriyie to monitor the re-run were assaulted," he stated.

"The police stood by helplessly as thugs brutalized observers, including journalists, and women who were stomped on whilst lying defencelessly on the floor. This was not just an affront to the NPP, it was an assault on our democracy. Fellow patriots, we must speak this truth, not out of bitterness, but out of responsibility, never again to violence and fear characterized elections in our republic."

While condemning external sabotage, Mr. Agorhom also turned the lens inward, acknowledging that some of the party’s struggles were self-inflicted. He warned against turning frustration into internal division and called on members to restore discipline and stay grounded in the party’s founding values.

"Let me be clear that the NPP is ready to defend and protect itself going into 2028. Mr Chairman, some of our wounds, we must admit, were self-inflicted. Post-election frustrations have sometimes been misdirected at leadership, creating unnecessary tension and mistrust within our ranks. This must stop," he declared.

He lauded the party’s decision to amend its constitution and hold early presidential primaries, arguing that the move will help mend divisions and provide the party with ample time to rebuild public trust and electoral momentum.

"The time has come to reconnect with our grassroots, restore discipline, and reignite the spirit of service that built this party. Fellow confederates, this is why the decision to amend our constitution and to conduct early presidential primaries must be applauded. It will allow us to reorganize early, heal internal divisions, and give our candidates time to reconnect with the people. It is a bold strategic step towards reclaiming power in 2028."

He reminded delegates that victory would not come through slogans or shortcuts, but through unity, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the party’s institutional structures.

"Returning to power will not come easy. It will require unity, not the absence of criticism, but the presence of shared purpose. It will demand sacrifice, hard work, and absolute respect for our structures and processes."

In closing, Mr. Agorhom paid tribute to the late Ernest Kumi, describing him as a symbol of courage and sacrifice, and reaffirmed the NPP’s pledge to fight for justice, service, and a renewed national vision.