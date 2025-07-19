'We’re not broken' — Kodua rallies NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has kicked off what it calls a sweeping internal transformation, declaring its National Annual Delegates Conference as the launchpad for a strategic comeback in the 2028 general elections.

At the heart of Thursday’s gathering at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra was a bold message of revival, unity, and resolve to overhaul the party’s machinery following its 2024 electoral defeat.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong delivered a stirring address to the over 5,500 delegates, marking the event as a defining pivot in the party’s history. “We are not broken. We are not defeated. Neither have we lost. We are builders, we are dreamers, we are fighters, we are servants of the Ghanaian people,” he declared, rallying the base to reposition the NPP as a disciplined, reform-driven alternative to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr Frimpong, the party’s loss in the last election triggered a deep internal review led by former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye. Out of that process, 56 constitutional amendments are now up for debate, aimed at modernising the party’s structures and expanding grassroots participation.

“These proposals were submitted to the amendment committee, chaired by lawyer Frank Davis, and are up for deliberation today under Article 19 of our constitution,” Frimpong stated.

He also revealed that the party will hold its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026 — a date he described as strategic for consolidating party unity well ahead of the 2028 elections.

The General Secretary used the occasion to acknowledge party financiers and key figures — including former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong and others — whose contributions helped make the conference a reality.

Turning his attention to the current administration, Mr Frimpong launched a scathing attack on President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, accusing them of economic mismanagement, hypocrisy, and political vindictiveness.

“Ghanaians never knew that your 'reset' meant mass terminations of appointments,” he said. “Is that the 24-hour economy you promised us, which meant mass dismissal and termination of appointment?”

He questioned the Mahama administration’s commitment to tackling illegal mining, saying, “You made noise about galamsey. Today, what is the state of galamsey in Ghana — to the extent that in your own backyard, your own constituency, galamsey is everywhere.”

On the contentious LGBTQ+ issue, Frimpong challenged the government’s silence. “Ghanaians are asking… the promise that you made, that when you come into government, you will pass the bill. We are waiting for you.”

He warned internal aspirants eyeing party leadership positions to refrain from premature campaigning, stressing that internal party discipline would be strictly enforced. “Any person who has any intention to lead our party must respect the structure of our party and must respect authority,” he said.

Frimpong also condemned the Electoral Commission’s decision to rerun elections in 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North, calling it “a bad precedent” with the potential to “endanger our future politics.”

As part of its long-term strategy, the NPP has established the Patriotic Institute, a new policy and training centre aimed at deepening ideological clarity and strategic communication within the party.

Concluding his address, the General Secretary rallied the rank and file with a clear call to action. “Let our answer be loud, let it be clear, let it be bold — the New Patriotic Party is ready. In 2028, victory is coming.”