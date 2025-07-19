Asiedu Nketia rebukes Sam George over comments on Ablekuma North violence

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has publicly censured Communications Minister and Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, over his controversial remarks in the wake of the recent violent disturbances that marred the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun.

Sam George, reacting to the chaos on Friday, July 11, 2025, took to Facebook to criticise former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for condemning the violence. He questioned Dr. Bawumia’s credibility, accusing him of remaining silent during the violent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019, during which Sam George was himself assaulted.

But in a sharply worded response during an interview monitored by HappyGhana.com, Asiedu Nketia condemned any attempt to justify violence based on previous incidents. He described Sam George’s outburst as emotionally charged and ill-advised, stressing that personal history should never be used to legitimise present misconduct.

“No one, not even politicians, has the moral or legal right to rationalise violence or encourage retaliation,” Asiedu Nketia said. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. If we all justify today's violence with yesterday's pain, where will the cycle end?”

He called for restraint and responsible public conduct, especially from political leaders whose words carry influence. The NDC Chairman also underscored the urgent need for Ghana’s state institutions, particularly law enforcement and the judiciary, to act with fairness and impartiality to rebuild public confidence.

“We must restore trust in the system. That is the only way to prevent chaos and instant justice,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia's comments serve as a rare public reprimand within party ranks and a reminder of the NDC’s broader stance against political violence.